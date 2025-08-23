Prime Video's new 6-part psychological thriller promises to have viewers 'on the edge of seats'

Fans of the psychological thriller genre can look forward to a new series to obsess over this autumn, thanks to Prime Video.

Titled Malice, the six-part drama stars Jack Whitehall as the charming Adam Healey, who infiltrates the "brash, wealthy" Tanner family in order to destroy them.

As a big fan of The White Lotus, who is very much looking to fill the gap between seasons, I feel like Malice could just do the job. Sun-soaked setting? Check. Filthy rich characters? Check. A story that promises plenty of manipulation and betrayal? Check. Roll on autumn!

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

© Yannis Drakoulidis Carice Van Houten as Nat and Jack Whitehall as Adam

What is Malice about?

The series, set in London and Greece, is billed as a "psychological thriller full of dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal" and follows the charming Adam Healey as he tries to take down the wealthy Tanner family.

The synopsis continues: "It asks the question, why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner so much?"

Who stars in Malice?

Jack Whitehall (Fresh Meat, Jungle Cruise) stars as Adam Healey.

© Yannis Drakoulidis The series comes to Prime Video soon

He's joined by David Duchovny (The X-Files) as Jamie Tanner and Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones) as Nat Tanner, Jamie's wife, while Harry Gilby (Tolkien), Teddie Allen (Swallows and Amazons) and Phoenix Laroche (Trying) play their three children.

Other cast members include Christine Adams (Hijack) as Nat's best friend Jules, Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) as Jules' husband Damien and newcomers Rianna Kellman and Jade Khan as Jules and Damien's daughters.

What has Jack Whitehall said about the show?

After filming the series last year, Jack said: "What an incredible 18 weeks it's been – from shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be prouder of what we've achieved.

© Prime Video The story follows Adam Healey, who infiltrates the "brash, wealthy" Tanner family in order to destroy them

"I feel so lucky to have been able to go to work every day with so many insanely talented people on this job. I can't wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year on Prime Video!"

Meanwhile, Tara Erer, Head of Originals for UK and Northern Europe, Amazon MGM Studios, added that the "twists and turns" will have viewers "on the edge of their seats".

How to watch Malice

The series comes to Prime Video this autumn, with a release date yet to be announced.