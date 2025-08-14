Top 7 gritty dramas to binge-watch in 30 minutes

If you're looking for a dark comedy with a clever double act, then look no further than Dead To Me.

Netflix's three-season drama follows recently widowed Jen, who’s determined to solve the hit-and-run crime that killed her husband.

When she joins a local support group, she strikes up an unexpected friendship with free-spirited Judy, bonding over their shared grief.

But nothing is quite as it seems – and Judy has secrets of her own that connect her to Jen in ways she could never imagine…

I know Netflix is saturated with shows right now, but if you missed this one, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's on-screen chemistry is reason enough to watch.

And with showrunner Liz Feldman – known for her work on No Good Deed, One Big Happy, 2 Broke Girls, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Hot in Cleveland – at the helm, you're in safe hands.