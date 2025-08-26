Great British Sewing Bee star Esme Young's health 'problem' that still impacts her aged 76

Esme Young has been putting amateur sewers to the test on the BBC's much-loved reality competition programme, Great British Sewing Bee, since 2016. Before that, the 76-year-old designer forged a successful career in the fashion world after launching her label, Swanky Modes, in the 1970s. Though little else is known about the fashion designer's life, she has been vocal about her childhood medical condition that continues to affect her to this day.

Whilst chatting to SheerLuxe back in 2023, Esme revealed that she was "partially deaf" as a child and learned to read when she was seven years old as a result. "No one really understood that that was the problem," she explained. "My teachers thought I was thick and my father used to describe me as 'dreamy' – but, really, I was in my own little world because I couldn't hear anyone.

"I also didn't learn to read until I was seven because I didn't know how to make the right sounds. It's still a bit of a problem today because I have to look at everything visually." While Esme admitted that her hearing is still "a bit of a problem", she hasn't let it hold her back.

© Love Productions/James Stack/BBC Esme Young has appeared on The Great British Sewing Bee alongside Patrick Grant since 2016

Esme's design career

Esme, along with designers Judy Dewsbury, Melanie Herberfield and Willie Walters, created the label Swanky Modes and in 1972, opened a flagship store in Camden. The label enjoyed enormous success, appearing on the likes of Cher and Grace Jones, as well as being featured in fashion magazines Vogue and the V&A Little Black Dress Book.

Esme [right], with her Swanky Modes colleagues, Judy Dewsbury and Melanie Herberfield

Esme's work has also been seen on the big screen, with her designs appearing in films such as Bridget Jones's Diary, Trainspotting, and The Beach. Esme said to SheerLuxe: "Renée Zellweger's bunny suit is probably the one outfit people want to know about."

"She wanted it tighter and tighter to emphasise Bridget's figure. I made a pretty intricate corset, and she couldn't sit down in it in the end. I also made the pink suit Dale Winton wore in Trainspotting. I loved having a bit of input in all these films."

© Alamy Stock Photo Esme was responsible for designing the iconic bunny costume in Bridget Jones's Diary

The new series of Great British Sewing Bee

Esme, who has been a judge on Great British Sewing Bee since 2016, also appears in the current 11th series of the competition. Speaking to Gathered about this year's series, Esme said: "It was great. It's always great. The challenges Patrick and I have set for the sewers this year are really ambitious – things they have never done before – and, right from the start, everybody did incredibly well. There was so little between them, it was really difficult to judge. That happens more and more.

© James Stack The Great British Sewing Bee is currently in its eleventh series

"The person who eventually won was great, but we didn't know how it would all end up. You certainly couldn’t tell from the beginning who’d be there in the final. It was such a rollercoaster. It was often down to such a small margin, when it came to sending one home, that any of them, really, could have won in the end."