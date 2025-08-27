TV viewers get goosebumps over 'magnificent' first look at new historical drama

TV viewers have been blown away by the first look at Hamnet, the new historical drama based on Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel of the same name. Starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, the film tells the story of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, as they grapple with the loss of their only son, Hamnet. The bestselling novel, which won the Women's Prize for Fiction in 2020, was inspired by the famous English playwright and serves as a backdrop to his most famous play, Hamlet.

© Instagram/Focus Features Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes, William Shakespeare's wife

Fans get goosebumps

Upon the release of its official teaser trailer, fans were quick to take to social media to air their excitement for the upcoming film. One person wrote: "Omg I have goosebumps!!" while another added: "Maggie O'Farrell’s book is magnificent and, wow, it looks like it's possible that the movie might be, too." Meanwhile, a third person penned: "Wow, the trailer just made me fully cry. Not ready for this masterpiece."

Why we're excited

HELLO's Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "As a literature graduate, I'm always excited to see William Shakespeare brought to life on-screen, and there's no doubt that Paul Mescal will be utterly compelling in the role. Hamnet will no doubt be one of 2026's most-anticipated films and with its stellar cast, featuring Jessie Buckley, and impressive producing team, including Oscar-winners Sam Mendes and Steven Spielberg. It's likely to generate Oscar buzz when awards season rolls around."