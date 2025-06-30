9 upcoming novel adaptations you need to read before they hit the screen

If you are a bookworm like us, chances are that you're always on the look out for the next novel that you won't be able to leave alone and would happily cancel all social plans for - and there are plenty that have received such a warm reception that they are well on their way to being adapted into your next favourite movie or TV show.

With so many adaptations in the works, here are the novels soon to receive the screen treatment that you need to add to your reading list…

© Getty Images Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir Set to star Ryan Gosling, the story follows Ryland Grace, who wakes up on a spaceship with no idea of who he is and why he is there, while surrounded by corpses. Has this one got your attention yet?! In a set of flashbacks, his memory slowly returns as he begins to understand the terrible circumstances that led him to his current predicament - the Earth is facing an extinction-level event as a new organism is causing the sun to dim, and he is humanity's only chance at finding a solution and saving the world. From the author of The Martian, fans will love the mix of action, humour, and science - not to mention the major plot twists along the way. BUY HERE

© Getty Images Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen It has been announced that Daisy Edgar Jones is set to star as Elinor in a new adaptation of this Jane Austen classic which tells the story of the Dashwood sisters Elinor and Marianne. While Elinor is sensible and has emotional restraint, Marianne is passionate and romantic, and the pair must navigate life and love after finding themselves in difficult circumstances following their father's death. An absolutely beloved novel for good reason, you'll be devouring these pages! BUY HERE

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware Kiera Knightley is set to star as Lo Blacklock, a journalist struggling with insomnia who is assigned to cover the maiden voyage of a luxurious cruise ship. However, on her first night, she is convinced that she witnesses a body being thrown overboard from the cabin next door - but the passengers and crew are all accounted for. So who did she see go overboard? BUY HERE

© FilmMagic Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro Set in the future, the story follows Klara, an Artificial Friend who is designed as a companion for children, and learns about human emotions and love after being chosen by a frail little girl named Josie. The movie is set to star Jenna Ortega as Klara, alongside Natasha Lyonne and Amy Adams. BUY HERE

© FilmMagic Verity by Colleen Hoover Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson are set to star in this psychological thriller. The book follows Lowen Ashleigh, a writer who is hired to complete the work of a bestselling author Verity Crawford, who is now gravely ill following an accident. After moving to Verity's family home, she discovers Verity's writings that hint that the accident might not be all as it seems. BUY HERE

© WireImage Die, My Love by Ariana Harwicz Starring Jennifer Lawrence - and a hit at Cannes Film Festival - make sure you read the book first! The story follows a woman struggling with postpartum depression while living in rural France, and follows her slow downfalls as she struggles to hang onto her sanity in a stream-of-consciousness novel. BUY HERE

© Corbis via Getty Images Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are set to star in the heartbreaking movie adaptation of Maggie's beloved novel. The historical tale reimagines Shakespeare's family life, particularly following the death of his young son Hamnet who died of the plague - and how the loss affects William but especially his wife, Agnes. BUY HERE

© Penske Media via Getty Images The Housemaid by Freida McFadden Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are set to star in the bestselling novel adaptation which follows Millie, a young woman who takes a job working for a nanny of a wealthy family, only to be perplexed by the irrational behaviour of the matriarch of the family, the beautiful yet cruel Mrs Winchester - and leans on her husband for support. However, not is all as it seems, and Millie soon discovers that she might be in grave danger. BUY HERE