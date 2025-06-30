Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 upcoming novel adaptations you need to read before they hit the screen
9 upcoming novel adaptations you need to read before they hit the screen

Check out our top upcoming novel adaptation that are well worth the read

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
If you are a bookworm like us, chances are that you're always on the look out for the next novel that you won't be able to leave alone and would happily cancel all social plans for - and there are plenty that have received such a warm reception that they are well on their way to being adapted into your next favourite movie or TV show

With so many adaptations in the works, here are the novels soon to receive the screen treatment that you need to add to your reading list…

Ryan Gosling attends the Berlin premiere of "The Fall Guy" at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on April 19, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.© Getty Images

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Set to star Ryan Gosling, the story follows Ryland Grace, who wakes up on a spaceship with no idea of who he is and why he is there, while surrounded by corpses. Has this one got your attention yet?!

In a set of flashbacks, his memory slowly returns as he begins to understand the terrible circumstances that led him to his current predicament - the Earth is facing an extinction-level event as a new organism is causing the sun to dim, and he is humanity's only chance at finding a solution and saving the world. From the author of The Martian, fans will love the mix of action, humour, and science - not to mention the major plot twists along the way.

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen© Getty Images

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

It has been announced that Daisy Edgar Jones is set to star as Elinor in a new adaptation of this Jane Austen classic which tells the story of the Dashwood sisters Elinor and Marianne. While Elinor is sensible and has emotional restraint, Marianne is passionate and romantic, and the pair must navigate life and love after finding themselves in difficult circumstances following their father's death. An absolutely beloved novel for good reason, you'll be devouring these pages!

Keira Knightley attends the "Black Doves" Season One World Premiere at the BFI Southbank on December 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware

Kiera Knightley is set to star as Lo Blacklock, a journalist struggling with insomnia who is assigned to cover the maiden voyage of a luxurious cruise ship. However, on her first night, she is convinced that she witnesses a body being thrown overboard from the cabin next door - but the passengers and crew are all accounted for. So who did she see go overboard?

Jenna Ortega attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party © FilmMagic

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

Set in the future, the story follows Klara, an Artificial Friend who is designed as a companion for children, and learns about human emotions and love after being chosen by a frail little girl named Josie. The movie is set to star Jenna Ortega as Klara, alongside Natasha Lyonne and Amy Adams.

Anne Hathaway is standing against a soft chartreuse and pale lime gradient backdrop with oversized, glossy lettering. She wears a short, fitted black mini dress with a high-gloss crocodile texture. Her legs are covered in sheer black tights, and she wears ultra-high black platform boots with metal buckles. A sleek black handbag with a gold clasp dangles from her hand, and she finishes the look with a silver necklace, bracelets, and black sunglasses. Her long brown hair is styled straight with a middle part.© FilmMagic

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson are set to star in this psychological thriller. The book follows Lowen Ashleigh, a writer who is hired to complete the work of a bestselling author Verity Crawford, who is now gravely ill following an accident. After moving to Verity's family home, she discovers Verity's writings that hint that the accident might not be all as it seems.

Jennifer Lawrence in a black dress standing on the red carpet and posing for photographs at the Women in Entertainment Gala© WireImage

Die, My Love by Ariana Harwicz

Starring Jennifer Lawrence - and a hit at Cannes Film Festival - make sure you read the book first! The story follows a woman struggling with postpartum depression while living in rural France, and follows her slow downfalls as she struggles to hang onto her sanity in a stream-of-consciousness novel.

Paul Mescal during "The History of Sound" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals © Corbis via Getty Images

Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are set to star in the heartbreaking movie adaptation of Maggie's beloved novel. The historical tale reimagines Shakespeare's family life, particularly following the death of his young son Hamnet who died of the plague - and how the loss affects William but especially his wife, Agnes.

photo of sydney sweeney in black dress with sheer chest panel© Penske Media via Getty Images

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are set to star in the bestselling novel adaptation which follows Millie, a young woman who takes a job working for a nanny of a wealthy family, only to be perplexed by the irrational behaviour of the matriarch of the family, the beautiful yet cruel Mrs Winchester - and leans on her husband for support. However, not is all as it seems, and Millie soon discovers that she might be in grave danger.

Kieran Culkin© Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

The new Hunger Games prequel already has a hugely impressive cast including Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin. Set 40 years before Katniss entered the Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch Abernathy's journey as a Hunger Games victor during a Quarter Quell, a special anniversary version of the death matches which sees 48 children enter the arena.

