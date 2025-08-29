Regina George's little sister is all grown up! Mean Girls star recreates iconic Milkshake moment 21 years later

Fetch! Mean Girls star Nicole Crimi – who famously only had five seconds of screen time and ate it up – has gone viral after recreating the iconic scene with a brand new dance. Nicole played Regina George's little sister, Kylie, in the 2004 movie, and appeared in one scene midway through the film when Regina and her friends arrived back home. "Hi Kylie," Regina says as Kelis' "Milkshake" plays in the background, only for the camera to turn to Kylie, who is attempting to recreate Kelis' dance moves.

Now, in 2025, "Milkshake" has been used in the new Gap commercial with K-Pop band Katseye, and Nicole filmed herself performing the Katseye choreography with audio of her Mean Girls clip playing over the top. "When your claim to fame is dancing in Mean Girls for five seconds when you were seven," Nicole added over the top of the video.

Nicole, now 29, is best known for her role as Kylie George, but she also appeared in Odyssey 5 (2002) and In the Stars (2006). The Canadian actress left the industry after two years, however, and is now an "artist, teacher, surgical resident," and author according to her social media pages. She lives in Ontario, Canada, and has specialized in Ear, Nose and Throat surgery.

During high school, she turned her focus to art, and she credits her sisters with helping her find her passion in oil painting after they purchased her first easel. "I just fell in love with it right away, because I could manipulate it the way I wanted and I could be so expressive with it," she told the local newspaper, York Region, in 2018. "My friends would joke, they would call me an art factory."

She began selling her art in high school but knew it would never be her entire career: "I was creating what other people wanted, not really what I wanted. I realized sometimes the art I created for myself isn’t necessarily what was going to sell, but it was what I loved."

In 2018 she donated two paintings to a charitable organization, based in Los Angeles, that were auctioned off for Stop Poaching Now. "That’s what I love about art in the first place, you can do something with it," she said. "Being able to create a painting and knowing that whoever buys it is someone who is going to be really passionate about elephants too, that makes me so happy. And knowing the money is going toward a good cause … that’s a really nice feeling."

Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried in a still from Mean Girls

Mean Girls is a classic millennial film that inspired a generation to harbor a love of "Jingle Bell Rock", appreciate Aaron Samuels' hair, and never miss the opportunity to remember the date October 3.

It starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Haron, a naïve teenager who transfers to an American high school after years of homeschooling in Africa. Rachel McAdams played mean girl Regina George, the leader of the clique known as "the Plastics," who befriends Cady – but secretly Cady has also befriended outcasts Janis and Damian (Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese), and the three enact a plan to take down Regina.