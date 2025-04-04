Meghan Markle's 2-piece Gap set reminded me quiet luxury can be totally affordable

With trends changing at record pace these days, every time I see anything about Meghan Markle, whether her chic kitchen buys, her furniture or her minimalist wardrobe, I’m always impressed with the strength of her aesthetic: understated elegance, simplicity and classic pieces in a relaxed palette.

Elevating the everyday is the essence of both her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan and her sold-out As Ever offerings (the addictive edible flower sprinkles sold out, but I found similar ones on Amazon for $14.99 / £13). And what I appreciate about the Duchess of Sussex’s style is that she highlights affordable brands that give that quiet luxury vibe without a royal price tag.

© Instagram @meghan Meghan wore a bargain Gap 2-piece knit set in an Instagram reel

In a new Instagram post she makes one of my childhood favorites, banana pudding - re-imagined as 'Chantilly Lili' in honor of daughter Lili - while wearing a 2-piece CashSoft set from Gap. Yes, Gap - the brand that had its heyday in the ‘90s is having a resurgence and the royal stamp of approval.

The sweater from Meghan’s set is sold out, but if you hurry you can still grab the CashSoft Cable-Knit Sweater Pants on sale for $44.99 plus there’s an Extra 40% Off at checkout.

If by the time you read this your size is gone (or if you’re reading this from the UK where Meghan’s look isn’t available), I found a similar set at H&M.

The H&M Rib Knit Pants, $39.99 / £32.99 come in sizes XXS to XXL and are also available in black. Shop the matching Rib-Knit Top, $34.99 / £27.99, too, to get a full set for around $75 / £60. Not bad for a super chic head to toe look!

Shop Meghan-loved budget accessories

And what to wear with a 2-piece set like this? I would stick with foolproof Meghan-approved accessories: her New Balance 327 sneakers, $99 / £100 and her Scout Curated Wears Stone Prism Hoop earrings, $24 / £18.40, one of my favorite budget jewellery looks that she’s worn.

Meghan budget buy: Scout Curated Wears 'Stone Prism' Hoop Earrings © picture alliance Meghan wore Scout Curated Wear's $24 earrings with her luxury look at the Invictus Games $24 at Amazon £18.40 at ScoutCurated Wears



The 14K Gold dipped wire earrings feature semi-precious stones, and the brand donates 10% of net profits to “causes that support women and celebrate charitable partnerships” with organizations like Dress for Success and Safe Passage.

Meghan tends to invest in really good quality jewelry - I agree that if you choose a big ticket fashion item, jewelry is a good choice - so that’s why I still remember these earrings for being chic, for a good cause and, of course, affordable. I figure if she wears this under-$25 accessory with her designer pieces, they must be a great buy.

© Netflix Meghan talked fashion with Mindy Kaling while wearing Zara trousers and $1,325 Loro Piana knitwear during 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan has a proven track record of combining luxury with accessible brands, and she even commented on it in With Love, Meghan. In a scene where she wears a Loro Piana cashmere sweater and Zara trousers, she talks fashion with guest Mindy Kaling, explaining “I like high-low.”

WATCH: Meghan looks chic bonding with mother Doria over dessert

It just goes to show that choosing timeless, sophisticated pieces for your closet has nothing to do with how much you spend. Mrs Sussex’s secret is sticking to a neutral palette and simple silhouettes - keeping it cute (and sophisticated) by prioritizing timelessness over trends. I approve!