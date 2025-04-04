Meghan Markle's 2-piece Gap set reminded me quiet luxury can be totally affordable

With trends changing at record pace these days, every time I see anything about Meghan Markle, whether her chic kitchen buys, her furniture or her minimalist wardrobe, I’m always impressed with the strength of her aesthetic: understated elegance, simplicity and classic pieces in a relaxed palette.
Elevating the everyday is the essence of both her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan and her sold-out As Ever offerings (the addictive edible flower sprinkles sold out, but I found similar ones on Amazon for $14.99 / £13). And what I appreciate about the Duchess of Sussex’s style is that she highlights affordable brands that give that quiet luxury vibe without a royal price tag.
In a new Instagram post she makes one of my childhood favorites, banana pudding - re-imagined as 'Chantilly Lili' in honor of daughter Lili - while wearing a 2-piece CashSoft set from Gap. Yes, Gap - the brand that had its heyday in the ‘90s is having a resurgence and the royal stamp of approval.
The sweater from Meghan’s set is sold out, but if you hurry you can still grab the CashSoft Cable-Knit Sweater Pants on sale for $44.99 plus there’s an Extra 40% Off at checkout.
If by the time you read this your size is gone (or if you’re reading this from the UK where Meghan’s look isn’t available), I found a similar set at H&M.
The H&M Rib Knit Pants, $39.99 / £32.99 come in sizes XXS to XXL and are also available in black. Shop the matching Rib-Knit Top, $34.99 / £27.99, too, to get a full set for around $75 / £60. Not bad for a super chic head to toe look!
Shop Meghan-loved budget accessories
And what to wear with a 2-piece set like this? I would stick with foolproof Meghan-approved accessories: her New Balance 327 sneakers, $99 / £100 and her Scout Curated Wears Stone Prism Hoop earrings, $24 / £18.40, one of my favorite budget jewellery looks that she’s worn.
The 14K Gold dipped wire earrings feature semi-precious stones, and the brand donates 10% of net profits to “causes that support women and celebrate charitable partnerships” with organizations like Dress for Success and Safe Passage.
Meghan tends to invest in really good quality jewelry - I agree that if you choose a big ticket fashion item, jewelry is a good choice - so that’s why I still remember these earrings for being chic, for a good cause and, of course, affordable. I figure if she wears this under-$25 accessory with her designer pieces, they must be a great buy.
Meghan has a proven track record of combining luxury with accessible brands, and she even commented on it in With Love, Meghan. In a scene where she wears a Loro Piana cashmere sweater and Zara trousers, she talks fashion with guest Mindy Kaling, explaining “I like high-low.”
It just goes to show that choosing timeless, sophisticated pieces for your closet has nothing to do with how much you spend. Mrs Sussex’s secret is sticking to a neutral palette and simple silhouettes - keeping it cute (and sophisticated) by prioritizing timelessness over trends. I approve!