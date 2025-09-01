Inside Sheridan Smith's private life - from fiancé split to 'life-changing' motherhood

Sheridan Smith is back on our screens in ITV's harrowing new drama, I Fought the Law, in which she plays Ann Ming, whose daughter Julie Hogg was murdered, aged 22, in 1989. The four-parter follows Ann's 15-year battle to bring her daughter's killer to justice. Driven by grief, determination and love, Ann campaigned tirelessly, taking on the entire justice system from the Crown Prosecution Service to the Government and the Attorney General.

Sheridan is a familiar face on our TV screens thanks to her roles in Gavin and Stacey, Cilla, Mrs Biggs and The Moorside, but how much do you know about her life off-camera? Find out all we know here, from her views on dating to her home life with her son, Billy.

Ex-fiancé and love life

Sheridan split from her fiancé, former insurance broker Jamie Horn, in 2021. The couple, who got engaged shortly after meeting on Tinder, share a son named Billy.

© Photo: ITV Sheridan shares a son with her former fiancé Jamie Horn

In an interview with The Sunday Times last year, Sheridan said of co-parenting: "As long as Billy sees that Mummy and Daddy get on, and that he's loved by all these people. My mum and dad stayed together forever, so you do have the mum guilt of going, 'God, have I let him down?'"

Before her relationship with Jamie, Sheridan had been linked to various famous faces, including Hollyoaks actor Greg Wood and Scottish actor Ross McCall. She dated her Gavin and Stacey co-star James Corden between 2007 and 2009.

In an interview with The Sunday Times last year, Sheridan spoke about dating people both in and out of showbiz. "I've tried both. I'm still figuring it out," she said. On her previous use of dating apps, she added: "I don't know what I was thinking being on those apps, to be honest."

© Shutterstock Sheridan opened up about her dating life last year

Sheridan's son, Billy

In May 2020, Sheridan welcomed her son, Billy, whom she said has "changed her world". The actress told The Sunday Times last year: "He's my life, he's changed my world. It's all for him."

During an interview on This Morning in 2020, just months after she welcomed Billy, Sheridan said of her newborn: "He's amazing, but I'm biased. He's gorgeous. He's just the cutest thing. When you look at him, when you look at your baby in the eyes and that unconditional love, it's a bond like no other and I don't know, maybe I've been looking for things in the wrong places all of my life?"

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actress added: "Now this little boy is what makes me want to be the best mum and make him proud. He's just amazing. He's smiling now, which is just the best thing in the world, because it's like, 'You love me back!'"