I Fought the Law's real-life Ann Ming reacts to new ITV drama

ITV's new drama, I Fought the Law, tells the true, historic story of grieving mother Ann Ming and her 15-year fight to repeal the notorious double jeopardy law and bring her murdered daughter's killer to justice. But what does the real Ann think of the new four-part series? The Teesside mum, who is portrayed by BAFTA-winning actress Sheridan Smith in the show, said while it was "a difficult watch", she praised the Gavin and Stacey star's portrayal.

"It was a difficult watch. I watched all four episodes and I cried all the way through it," said Ann while speaking at a recent Q&A in London.

Praising Sheridan's performance, Ann said: "Nobody could have played it better."

What is I Fought the Law about?

I Fought the Law is a gripping dramatisation of one mother's relentless pursuit of justice.

The series, written by Jamie Crichton (All Creatures Great and Small, Grantchester), follows the events surrounding the 1989 murder of Julie Hogg in Billingham, Teesside, and the decades-long fight that followed.

Julie was just 22 years old when she disappeared after a shift at a local pizza parlour. After 80 days, Ann found her daughter's body concealed in the bathroom of her home.

The synopsis reads: "In the wake of multiple police failings, Ann relentlessly pressures the authorities to uncover the truth and ensure the man responsible is brought to justice - despite initially seeming he will get away with murder. Driven by love, grief, and extraordinary determination, Ann and her family campaign tirelessly in Julie's name.

"In her steadfast and indomitable style, Ann takes on the entire justice system - challenging the Crown Prosecution Service, the Law Commission, prominent defence barristers in television debates, the Government, the Lord Chancellor, the Attorney General, and two Home Secretaries - as she bravely 'fought the law.'"

Who else stars in I Fought the Law?

Sharing the screen with Sheridan Smith are Marlowe Chan-Reeves (Doctor Who), Olivia Ng (Phoenix Rise), Jake Davies (Grace), Victoria Wyant, Kent Riley (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office), Jack James Ryan (Passenger, Vera), Andrew Lancel (Unforgotten) and Rufus Jones (Hijack).

How to watch I Fought the Law

I Fought The Law will air on ITV and STV and be available to stream on ITVX and STV Player from Sunday, 31 August.

