Viewers bingeing 'incredible' 4-part true-crime drama hailed as one of 2025's standout shows
ITV's four-part drama I Fought The Law stars Sheridan Smith, Victoria Wyant and Daniel York Loh, and tells the true story of Ann Ming who, after her daughter's murder, battled the British criminal system for 15 years to overturn the Double Jeopardy Law
ITV viewers who tuned into the highly anticipated true-crime drama starring Sheridan Smith are binge-watching the entire series in one go. I Fought The Law follows the true story based on Ann Ming's novel, For the Love of Julie, which charts the inspiring events following the murder of Ann's daughter. After a 15-year battle with the Criminal Justice System, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Government, the four-part series shows how Ann (played by Sheridan) and the Ming family managed to overturn the Double Jeopardy Law, which prevented people being tried twice for the same offence.
Before the show's release, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "As a huge Sheridan Smith fan, I'm so excited to watch I Fought the Law. The Gavin & Stacey star knows how to pick a compelling script, having led an impressive list of gripping dramas over the years, from Four Lives to The Moorside and Mrs Biggs, and if Sheridan's track record is anything to go by, this new series is guaranteed to be a hit."
Sheridan Smith brings Ann to life
Viewers have praised the show
It's safe to say that the show has made an impact on viewers.
Many took to social media to share their praise for the powerful series, with one person writing: "Sheridan Smith literally IS the best actor on the planet. I Fought The Law is incredible. She portrays Anne Ming fantastically.
"I really hope this series has a similar impact as Mr Bates Vs the post office did with Double Jeopardy."
Sheridan stars across from Daniel York Loh as Charlie Ming
Meanwhile, another person added: "Binge-watched the entire series today!! Absolutely fantastic, you did us in the Teesside area proud!" while a third person penned: "Just binged the whole series tonight. Wow. Sheridan Smith has outdone herself."
Sheridan's scene-stealing performance has been praised
What have critics said about the show?
Viewers weren't the only ones quick to praise the show's lead actress, Sheridan Smith. Hailed as "one of the standout TV dramas of this year" by The Guardian, the series received a four-star rating by Lucy Mangan, who wrote: "Ordinary women in extraordinary circumstances are what [Sheridan] does, and few do it better.
"Here, she elevates a workaday script that dares not take too many liberties, lest it be seen to dishonour the story, and makes it genuinely moving.
"She gets help from the strong cast that is – again, as ever – assembled round her."
The Ming family battled the legal system for 15 years
Meanwhile, The Times penned: "This was an unforgettable performance.
"Six times Smith had to scream, hysterical with horror, four words: 'She's under the bath.'
"That is difficult to act convincingly, but Smith made it so excruciatingly raw, it was as if you were there with her in that tiny bathroom."
The Ming managed to overturn the law
The show's writer, Jamie Crichton, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his own praise for the lead actress: "Sheridan Smith's performance will blow your socks off. I am in awe of her. @DanielYorkLoh is also phenomenal."
"I'm fiercely proud of this show," he continued. "More than anything I want the world to know Ann Ming's name, and to draw inspiration from her extraordinary courage and tenacity. It's a modern day superhero story, without the CGI and lycra."
