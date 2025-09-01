Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Viewers binge-watching I Fought The Law hailed as one of 2025's standouts
Subscribe
Viewers binge-watching I Fought The Law hailed as one of 2025's standouts

Viewers bingeing 'incredible' 4-part true-crime drama hailed as one of 2025's standout shows

ITV's four-part drama I Fought The Law stars Sheridan Smith, Victoria Wyant and Daniel York Loh, and tells the true story of Ann Ming who, after her daughter's murder, battled the British criminal system for 15 years to overturn the Double Jeopardy Law

A blonde woman takes the stand at court© ITV,Hera Pictures
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

ITV viewers who tuned into the highly anticipated true-crime drama starring Sheridan Smith are binge-watching the entire series in one go. I Fought The Law follows the true story based on Ann Ming's novel, For the Love of Julie, which charts the inspiring events following the murder of Ann's daughter. After a 15-year battle with the Criminal Justice System, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Government, the four-part series shows how Ann (played by Sheridan) and the Ming family managed to overturn the Double Jeopardy Law, which prevented people being tried twice for the same offence.

Before the show's release, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "As a huge Sheridan Smith fan, I'm so excited to watch I Fought the Law. The Gavin & Stacey star knows how to pick a compelling script, having led an impressive list of gripping dramas over the years, from Four Lives to The Moorside and Mrs Biggs, and if Sheridan's track record is anything to go by, this new series is guaranteed to be a hit."

A woman touches a memorial bench© ITV,Hera Pictures

Sheridan Smith brings Ann to life

Viewers have praised the show

It's safe to say that the show has made an impact on viewers. 

Many took to social media to share their praise for the powerful series, with one person writing: "Sheridan Smith literally IS the best actor on the planet. I Fought The Law is incredible. She portrays Anne Ming fantastically. 

"I really hope this series has a similar impact as Mr Bates Vs the post office did with Double Jeopardy."

WATCH: I Fought The Law Trailer
A couple sits across each other at a table© ITV,Hera Pictures

Sheridan stars across from Daniel York Loh as Charlie Ming

Meanwhile, another person added: "Binge-watched the entire series today!! Absolutely fantastic, you did us in the Teesside area proud!" while a third person penned: "Just binged the whole series tonight. Wow. Sheridan Smith has outdone herself."

View post on Instagram
 

A blonde woman sits with her hands clasped© Hera Pictures/ITV

Sheridan's scene-stealing performance has been praised

What have critics said about the show?

Viewers weren't the only ones quick to praise the show's lead actress, Sheridan Smith. Hailed as "one of the standout TV dramas of this year" by The Guardian, the series received a four-star rating by Lucy Mangan, who wrote: "Ordinary women in extraordinary circumstances are what [Sheridan] does, and few do it better. 

"Here, she elevates a workaday script that dares not take too many liberties, lest it be seen to dishonour the story, and makes it genuinely moving. 

"She gets help from the strong cast that is – again, as ever – assembled round her."

A family hug outside of a house next to police© ITV,Hera Pictures

The Ming family battled the legal system for 15 years

Meanwhile, The Times penned: "This was an unforgettable performance. 

"Six times Smith had to scream, hysterical with horror, four words: 'She's under the bath.' 

"That is difficult to act convincingly, but Smith made it so excruciatingly raw, it was as if you were there with her in that tiny bathroom."

A couple sits in court© ITV,Hera Pictures

The Ming managed to overturn the law

The show's writer, Jamie Crichton, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his own praise for the lead actress: "Sheridan Smith's performance will blow your socks off. I am in awe of her. @DanielYorkLoh is also phenomenal."

"I'm fiercely proud of this show," he continued. "More than anything I want the world to know Ann Ming's name, and to draw inspiration from her extraordinary courage and tenacity. It's a modern day superhero story, without the CGI and lycra."

View post on X

All four episodes of I Fought The Law are now available to watch on ITVX. 

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More