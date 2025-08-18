Line of Duty star's 'utterly compelling' 5-part drama is storming Netflix charts

ITV's true-story drama, Mrs Biggs, starring Sheridan Smith and Line of Duty's Daniel Mays, is storming Netflix's Top 10 TV chart in the UK.

Written by Jeff Pope, the five-part period series, which aired in 2012, is based on the true story of the wife of the Great Train Robber, Ronnie Biggs.

You know you're in safe hands when it comes to Sheridan Smith and Daniel Mays, who both boast an impressive CV of compelling dramas and are guaranteed to deliver fine performances. It's no surprise that this gripping true-story series has been praised among viewers.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "Sheridan Smith has a knack for stealing the spotlight in every role, from Black Work and Cilla to Four Lives. Watching her bring the true story of Mrs Biggs to life is a real treat – and the added bonus of a Gavin & Stacey reunion with Adrian Scarborough makes it unmissable."

WATCH: The trailer for Mrs Biggs

What is Mrs Biggs about?

The series chronicles the life of Charmian Biggs and her tumultuous relationship with Great Train Robber, Ronnie Biggs, from their first meeting on a train to the aftermath of the 1963 robbery and their divorce.

© Shutterstock Sheridan Smith and Daniel Mays lead the cast of the ITV series

The ITV logline reads: "A passionate love affair begins when Charmian Powell meets Ronnie Biggs on a London commuter train, but her father's disapproval forces the couple to elope to Devon."

What have viewers said about the show?

The series has been hailed as "brilliant" and "utterly compelling" by viewers on social media.

© Shutterstock Sheridan Smith won a TV BAFTA for her performance

One person penned on X: "@Sheridansmith1 just finished watching back-to-back Mrs Biggs on catch up...utterly compelling...well done on your part - you made me cry!!" while another praised leading stars Sheridan and Daniel, adding: "@danielmays5 & @Sheridansmith1 amazing work in Mrs Biggs, entertaining, moving & compelling. Thank you both & everybody else involved."

A third viewer remarked: "Mrs Biggs, what can I say!!! Fantastic and compelling viewing," while another added: "@Sheridansmith1 absolutely amazing in Mrs Biggs as well! Still the best drama that's been on TV for a good while."

Who stars in Mrs Biggs?

Sheridan Smith leads the cast as Charmian Biggs. The actress went on to win the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for her performance. Meanwhile, Daniel Mays plays Ronnie Biggs.

Daniel Mays stars as Ronnie Biggs

They're joined by Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey, The Chelsea Detective) as Bernard Powell, Caroline Goodall (The White Princess) as Muriel Powell, Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood) as Ruby Wright and Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) as Alan Wright.

How to watch Mrs Biggs

All five episodes of Mrs Biggs are available to stream on Netflix and ITVX.