Unmissable ITV shows I'm bingeing this week – recommended by a TV writer
5 unmissable ITV shows I'm bingeing this week – recommended by a TV writer

From Sheridan Smith's I Fought The Law to Adrian Dunbar's Ridley, here are the top five TV shows to binge-watch on ITVX this week.

woman with short blonde hair outside house© ITV / Hera Pictures
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
As a TV writer, there are always so many things on my watchlist that I often don't know where to begin – especially when new shows seem to drop on different streamers every week. However, ITV has been on a roll lately, delivering gripping dramas, thought-provoking true crime and thrillers that keep you guessing – I'm thinking of One Night, Karen Pirie and Britain's Countryside Killers. So to save you the endless scrolling, here are five unmissable ITV shows I'm binge-watching on ITVX this week.

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming holding a bag looking upset© ITV

The four-part show is based on an inspiring true story

I Fought the Law

This brand-new four-parter brings the heartbreaking story of Ann Ming to life. Based on Ann's book For The Love of Julie, the show follows the inspiring fight of the Ming family who, after the murder of their daughter Julie, battled for justice over 15 years to overturn the Double Jeopardy Law.

The official synopsis continues: "In the wake of multiple police failings, Ann relentlessly pressures the authorities to uncover the truth and ensure the man responsible is brought to justice – despite initially seeming he will get away with murder."

man and woman in living room© ITV

Daniel York Loh as Charlie Ming and Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "As a huge Sheridan Smith fan, I'm so excited to watch I Fought the Law. 

"The Gavin & Stacey star knows how to pick a compelling script, having led an impressive list of gripping dramas over the years, from Four Lives to The Moorside and Mrs Biggs, and if Sheridan's track record is anything to go by, this new series is guaranteed to be a hit."

WATCH: I Fought The Law Trailer
Stargirl

Brec Bassinger plays superhero Courtney

Stargirl

For a dose of action, look no further than DC's Stargirl, starring Brec Bassinger. The three-season series, which originally premiered in 2020, has just been added to ITVX. 

It follows Courtney Whitmore who, after moving to the small town of Blue Valley, Nebraska, discovers secrets about her past that reveal her stepfather, Pat, was the sidekick to the superhero Starman.

Courtney then takes on the mantle of Stargirl and forms a new generation of the Justice Society of America (JSA) to fight the Injustice Society of America (ISA).

The Stargirl comics were first penned in 1999 by Geoff Johns, who created the character as a loving tribute to his sister, who died in a 1996 plane explosion.

Even if superhero shows aren't usually your thing, DC's Stargirl is widely regarded as one of the best on TV.

Brec Bassinger leads a fresh new generation of heroes as Courtney Whitmore, and with season two boasting a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series delivers the ideal blend of action and humour.

JAMES NORTON as Pete with Theo in Playing Nice© ITV

Playing Nice is based on the novel by JP Delaney

Playing Nice

If you tuned into BBC One's King & Conqueror and can't get enough of James Norton, then Playing Nice might be your next watch.

Based on the novel by JP Delaney, Playing Nice is a tense psychological thriller about two couples whose lives are thrown into chaos when they discover their toddlers were accidentally switched at birth.

JAMES NORTON as Pete,NIAMH ALGAR as Maddie,JAMES MCARDLE as Miles and JESSICA BROWN FINDLAY as Lucy in Playing Nice© ITV

The lives of two families get turned upside down

The synopsis continues: "Living a waking nightmare, Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are jettisoned into the world of the other couple; Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay). 

"At first it seems all four are agreed on a solution, but it soon becomes clear that hidden motives are at play. How far can each couple trust the real parents of their child – or even each other? 

"As Pete and Maddie are stretched to breaking point, they realise they will stop at nothing to keep their family together."

Secrets, lies and moral dilemmas unravel across every episode – perfect for fans of twisty dramas that keep you on the edge of your seat.

two women standing in park© Samuel Dore

Charlotte Ritchie as DS Ashleigh Francis and Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison

Code of Silence

You know you're onto something good when a TV show has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and Code of Silence is one of them. 

This gripping six-parter is created by Catherine Moulton (The Stolen Girl, Hijack, Baptiste), who drew on her own experiences with lip-reading and hearing loss to create this unique series that follows Deaf protagonist Alison (played by Rose Ayling-Ellis). 

After working in a police canteen for years and secretly observing conversations, Alison's quiet life takes a sudden turn when DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) and DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan) notice her "exceptional" lip-reading skills.

Rose Ayling-Ellis in Code of Silence© ITV

Alison is recruited into a whole new world that tests her limits

"Recruited for a covert operation, Alison is tasked with surveilling a dangerous gang as they plot a high-stakes heist, thrusting her into a world of crime, deception, and risk like never before," reads the synopsis. 

With so many police procedurals out there, it's not hard to see why Code of Silence cuts through the usual noise. 

Rose Ayling-Ellis delivers a standout performance as the underestimated Alison, and with Charlotte Ritchie, Andrew Buchan and the sinister Joe Absolom rounding out the cast, the highly rated drama has you hooked from start to finish.

man and woman walking in dimly lit room© MATT SQUIRE / ITV

Bronagh Waugh and Adrian Dunbar returned for season 2

Ridley

Speaking of police procedurals, if Code of Silence isn't enough for you, then Ridley will certainly satisfy your crime drama cravings. Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) stars as retired detective Alex Ridley, who is coaxed back into service to help solve complex murder cases. 

In the second series, which has recently dropped on ITV, the retired detective returns with his former protégée, DI Carol Farman, played by Bronagh Waugh (The Suspect, Unforgotten, The Fall), who now leads the charge on all investigations. 

Told in feature-length episodes, the first episode sees Ridley investigate a murder in broad daylight after a jewellery heist takes a violent turn. 

Media Image© MATT SQUIRE

Ridley is the perfect watch for viewers who can't get enough of crime dramas

The synopsis continues: "Ridley and Carol have a race against time to discover the identity of the criminal mastermind behind the whole operation. Will the team be able to bring them to justice before more blood is spilled?"

From the writers and creators behind Vera and Midsomer Murders, Ridley delivers moody landscapes and cleverly crafted mysteries that don't disappoint.

