5 unmissable ITV shows I'm bingeing this week – recommended by a TV writer

Brec Bassinger plays superhero Courtney

For a dose of action, look no further than DC's Stargirl, starring Brec Bassinger. The three-season series, which originally premiered in 2020, has just been added to ITVX.

It follows Courtney Whitmore who, after moving to the small town of Blue Valley, Nebraska, discovers secrets about her past that reveal her stepfather, Pat, was the sidekick to the superhero Starman.

Courtney then takes on the mantle of Stargirl and forms a new generation of the Justice Society of America (JSA) to fight the Injustice Society of America (ISA).

The Stargirl comics were first penned in 1999 by Geoff Johns, who created the character as a loving tribute to his sister, who died in a 1996 plane explosion.

Even if superhero shows aren't usually your thing, DC's Stargirl is widely regarded as one of the best on TV.

Brec Bassinger leads a fresh new generation of heroes as Courtney Whitmore, and with season two boasting a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series delivers the ideal blend of action and humour.