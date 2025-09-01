'Excellent' 8-part drama based on real-life scandal is your next binge-watch

Looking for your next TV binge? ITVX has just dropped the gripping drama, Unspeakable, about one of the largest medical disasters in modern history, the tainted blood scandal. The eight-part series, which first aired in 2019, follows the decades-long saga of two families, each with haemophiliac sons, who are caught up in the tragedy and impacted by the early emergence of HIV and hepatitis in Canada.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the show: "Not only is the series based on a shocking true story – drawing inspiration from two books, Bad Blood by Vic Parsons and The Gift by André Picard – but it also boasts a powerful cast, led by Prison Break's Sarah Wayne Callies, that brings this tragic story to life."

© ITV Ricardo Ortiz and Sarah Wayne Callies star in Unspeakable

What is Unspeakable about?

Based on true events, the series sheds light on the 1980s international tainted blood scandal, focusing on two families with haemophiliac sons who are impacted by the tragedy, which saw thousands of people infected by tainted blood. The logline on ITVX reads: "The Sanders and the Landrys are shaken when a disease called AIDS is threatening the country's blood supply. Each family has boys with haemophilia.

The show is created by Robert C. Cooper (Stargate SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis) and is based on first-person experience and non-fiction books, Bad Blood by Vic Parsons and The Gift of Death by Andre Picard.

Who stars in Unspeakable?

The series boasts a cast of familiar faces, including Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead, Colony), Shawn Doyle (Bellevue, Big Love) and Camille Sullivan (The Man in the High Castle). They're joined by Michael Shanks (Stargate SG-1, Saving Hope) and Levi Meaden (Pacific Rim: Uprising).

© SundanceTV/Kobal/Shutterstock The drama chronicles the emergence of HIV and Hepatitis C in Canada in the early 1980s

What have viewers said about Unspeakable?

Viewers have praised the compelling series online over the years, with one person describing the show as a "gripping docudrama about a dark period in history", while another hailed the drama as an "excellent miniseries".

Meanwhile, a third viewer penned: "A great story about an important time in history told with a character-first view that follows the life journey of these people. A worthwhile watch, as it is both entertaining and informative."

Unspeakable is available to stream on ITVX now.