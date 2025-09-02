Bridgerton fans need to know about this 'lavish' period drama coming to Netflix soon

Looking for a new period drama to add to your watchlist? Bridgerton fans, take note: Netflix's upcoming Swedish movie, The Von Fersens, could be your next obsession. Starring Alva Bratt (Barracuda Queens, The Dance Club) and Christian Fandango (A Nearly Normal Family), the film is directed by Amanda Adolfsson and written by Tove Forsman, Sofie Forsman and Gustav Tegby. Described as a romantic drama, The Von Fersens follows the "glamorous and tumultuous" lives of real-life historical figures Sophie and Axel von Fersen. Once dubbed the "it-duo" of their time, their privileged world turns upside down when they're status is stripped from them, and the film will explore how far they're willing to go to protect their family fortune.

If there's one genre I have a weakness for, it's period dramas – and The Von Fersens sounds like a lavish watch that'll make the wait for Bridgerton a little more bearable. It's also great to see a historical drama covering a time period I'm not so familiar with – bring on The Von Fersens!

What is The Von Fersens about?

With production for the film beginning in September, the story takes place against the backdrop of 18th-century Stockholm. The official synopsis reads: "The Von Fersens is a grand, modern, fast-paced and romantic drama film. Siblings Axel and Sophie grew up as the ultimate it-duo of the 18th century, the influencers of their time – but suddenly, the family is canceled by King Gustav III. When their status is stripped away, they fight to protect their family's future – and discover that love might be the key to saving it."

© Getty Images Alva Bratt is set to play Sophie von Fersen

Meet the cast of The Von Fersens

Bringing the "it-siblings" to life are Alva Bratt as Sophie and Christian Fandango as Axel von Fersen. They're joined by Alexander Abdallah (Snabba Cash) as King Gustav III, August Wittgenstein (The Crown), Alex Jubell (Knutby) and Sara Shirpey (State of Happiness). Rounding out the cast are Jonas Karlsson (The Snowman), Lina Englund (Winter Bay) and Carl Heine Granat (Bröderna Vilja), who are all part of the von Fersen family.

© Getty Images Christian Fandango (left) is set to play Axel von Fersen

Fans react to the new period drama

Following the announcement on the official Netflix Nordic Instagram page, fans were quick to share their excitement. One user wrote: "Yes!!! Axel Von Fersen also has deep connections to Finland as well as French Queen Marie Antoinette. Looking forward to this one," while another added: "This period is very interesting for many different reasons, and I'm looking forward to seeing this romantic drama – eventually!" Meanwhile, a third person penned: "As much as I love the Norse, it'll be great to see a different period of Scandinavian (particularly Swedish here) history. So stoked!"

When will The Von Fersens be released?

Production for the new film has just started in Sweden, so there's no official release date yet – but we'll keep you updated as soon as we hear!