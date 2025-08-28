Netflix's 'amazing' drama with Downton Abbey star is the ultimate Christmas watch

I know Christmas feels like a long way off right now, but Netflix has just released a first look at a new drama that could be at the top of your festive watchlist. Goodbye June marks the directorial debut of Hollywood star Kate Winslet and follows a family whose lives descend into chaos when their mother's health suddenly takes a turn for the worse. With a cast that includes Downton Abbey's Jeremy Swift, as well as British acting royalty Helen Mirren and Kate Winslet, the heartfelt film is set to be a seasonal must-watch.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I'm definitely marking my calendar for this one. I'm a huge fan of Kate Winslet and will pretty much watch anything she's in, but Goodbye June looks particularly special. Not only is the cast amazing, but Kate is teaming up with her son, Joe Anders, who pens the film." Here's everything you need to know about the new film – including those first-look pictures…

The siblings grapple with their mother's news What to expect from Goodbye June Set in the UK, the film tells the story of a fractured group of siblings who must come together after receiving shocking news about their mother. The official synopsis reads: "It's nearly Christmas when an unexpected turn in their mother's health thrusts four adult siblings, and their exasperating father, into chaos as they navigate messy family dynamics in the face of potential loss. "But their quick-witted mother, June, orchestrates her decline on her own terms – with biting humor, blunt honesty and a lot of love."

© Kimberley French/Netflix Julia is the most successful of the siblings As well as directing, Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown, Revolutionary Road, Titanic) stars as one of June's children, Julia, while June is played by Helen Mirren (The Queen, Gosford Park).

© Kimberley French/Netflix Toni Collette plays Kate's on-screen sister Who stars in Goodbye June? Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner, Secrets & Lies) plays June's exasperating husband, while Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie, Birdman or [The Unexpected Virtue or Ignorance]), Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, Hereditary) and Johnny Flynn (Ripley, Emma) complete the cast of Julia's siblings.

© Getty Images Jeremy Swift played butler Mr. Spratt in Downton Abbey Rounding out the cast are Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Stephen Merchant (Logan, Jojo Rabbit), Fisayo Akinade (Heartstopper, The Girl with All the Gifts) and Raza Jaffrey (Homeland, Code Black).

