Netflix's murder mystery sequel drops major update – and 'most dangerous case yet'

A sequel to Netflix's hit murder mystery series Knives Out has just revealed a major scheduling update – and this time, it promises to solve the "most dangerous case yet". Daniel Craig reprises his role as Southern-fried sleuth Benoit Blanc in the third instalment, Wake Up Dead Man, which is set to hit select theatres in November before landing on Netflix on 12 December. Penned by writer-director Rian Johnson, the trilogy charts a series of twisty murders: first, the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), then tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Now, Wake Up Dead Man is ready to test Blanc like never before. Come with us as we put this third instalment under the microscope…

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I seriously cannot wait for this one. I absolutely loved the first two films. It's a refreshing take on the classic murder mystery format, with plenty of twists, thrills and humour, mostly provided by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. Plus, the ensemble cast is seriously impressive."

© Courtesy of Netflix Josh O'Connor stars opposite Daniel Craig this time What to expect from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery This third instalment promises a brand-new murder mystery for Blanc to unpick – this time, in a leafy hamlet in upstate New York, where Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor), an eager young priest, is sent to assist the local cleric, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin).



© John Wilson/Netflix The official synopsis, according to Netflix's Tudum, continues: "After a seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) joins forces with Blanc to unravel a mystery that pushes the boundaries of both faith and reason."

WATCH: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery teaser

© John Wilson/Netflix © 2022 Benoit Blanc is the clever Southern detective As with every Knives Out film so far, Wake Up Dead Man boasts a star-studded ensemble. Returning as the franchise's only recurring character is Daniel Craig (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Casino Royale) as detective Benoit Blanc.

© Instagram/Netflix Meet the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Joining him in the new mystery are: Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Glenn Close (Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, Dune) and Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Luckiest Girl Alive). Rounding out the star-studded cast are Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker, The Town), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Django Unchained, The Six Triple Eight), Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Ripley), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Peaky Blinders) and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man 3).