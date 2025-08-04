Netflix fans share verdict on number 1 romcom: 'It's worth the pain'

It's been less than a week since My Oxford Year hit Netflix, and fans are all sharing the same verdict about the romcom that's been sitting comfortably at number one on the streamer ever since.

The romantic drama stars Sofia Carson and Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest and follows Anna, a young woman who moves from the US to the UK to attend the prestigious Oxford University – only to fall for her charming and clever TA over their shared love of literature.

Fans react to the new movie

Taking to social media, viewers have hailed it "a beautiful movie", with one person writing: "I went into this thinking it was gonna be one of those predictable romcoms and boy was I wrong. Currently typing this with one hand while the other picks up the shattered remains of my heart that this film tore out of my chest and smashed onto the ground."



© Chris Baker/Netflix Â© 2024 Sofia Carson plays ambitious American Anna

A second person penned: "Just finished watching My Oxford Year… this was supposed to be a fun romcom and now I'm sat here crying," while a third added: "They said it was a romcom but the only comedy part was us being fooled that it might end well – but it was still worth the pain."

HELLO!'s Los Angeles correspondent Rebecca Lewis said of the film: "If you're looking for the perfect movie for girls' night, get your tissues, candy of choice and a big blanket ready – and have your phone charged as you may find yourself googling 'How to apply to Oxford'."

What is My Oxford Year about?

Set against the dreamy backdrop of Oxford, the film is billed as a "movie steeped in literature and poetry."

© Courtesy of Netflix Corey Mylchreest stars opposite Sofia as Jamie

The official synopsis reads: "When Anna (Carson), an ambitious young American woman, sets out for the UK and the University of Oxford to fulfil a childhood dream, she’s got her life completely on track.

"That is, until she meets a charming and clever local Jamie (Mylchreest), who profoundly alters both of their lives."

Who stars in My Oxford Year?

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest star as the romantic leads, Anna and Jamie.

© Chris Baker/Netflix Â© 2024 Sofia Carson as Anna, Esmé Kingdom as Maggie, Harry Trevaldwyn as Charlie, Nikhil Parmar as Tom and Poppy Gilbert as Cecelia

They're joined by Dougray Scott (Hitman, The Crow Girl), Catherine McCormack (28 Weeks Later, Braveheart), Poppy Gilbert (The Catch, Perfect Addiction) and Harry Trevaldwyn (How To Train Your Dragon, Ten Percent).

Rounding out the cast are Hugh Coles (Dreamland, The Festival) and Barney Harris (Starboy, The Wheel of Time).

My Oxford Year is available to stream on Netflix now.