5 new binge-worthy period drama series you won't want to miss

Calling all period drama fans! It's time to mark your calendars, as some must-watch TV shows are coming to our screens that you won't want to miss.
From "epic" adaptations of beloved novels to true story-inspired tales of jealousy and romance, here are five period dramas to look forward to.
The Forsytes
This six-part drama, based on John Galsworthy's beloved novel series The Forsyte Saga, follows the lives of four generations of an upper-class family of stockbrokers in the late Victorian era.
The upcoming 5 drama, penned by Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield, boasts a star-studded cast, including Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood), Stephen Moyer (True Blood), Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day), Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga), Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era), Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) and Tom Durant-Pritchard (Baby Reindeer)
Josette Simon OBE (Silent Witness, Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way Of Water), Owen Igiehon, Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) and Joshua Orpin (Titans) also star.
Meanwhile, Susan Hampshire, OBE – who starred in the 1967 BBC Forsyte Saga – will also appear in the show.
The Forsytes comes to 5 in late 2025.
The Other Bennet
A ten-part Pride & Prejudice spin-off is in the works at the BBC, with Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton) starring as Mary Bennet, Elizabeth's "unremarkable and overlooked" sister.
The series, titled The Other Bennet, is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow and follows Mary as she "steps out of her sisters' shadows in search of her own identity and purpose – finding herself in the middle of an epic love story along the way", according to the synopsis.
It continues: "Her journey will see her leave her family home in Meryton for the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District, all in search of independence, self-love and reinvention."
A release date has yet to be announced.
The Seven Dials Mystery
Agatha Christie fans will want to keep an eye out for this one. EE BAFTA Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce leads the cast as fizzingly inquisitive sleuth, Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent, in Netflix's "witty, epic, and fast-paced" TV adaptation of the Queen of Crime's 1929 novel, The Seven Dials Mystery.
Penned by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, the 1925-set series is set in a lavish English country house, where a practical joke appears to have gone murderously wrong. It's down to Bundle to unravel the chilling plot that will change her life and crack the mystery wide open.
The series boasts a star-studded cast, including Helena Bonham Carter (One Life, Nolly) in the role of Lady Caterham, Martin Freeman (The Responder, Black Panther) as Battle, Edward Bluemel (My Lady Jane, Killing Eve) and Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte).
The Seven Dials Mystery is coming in 2025.
Outrageous
Bridgerton actress Bessie Carter stars in this upcoming U&Original series, which tells of the notorious Mitford sisters and their lives in 1930s high society.
The 31-year-old actress stars as real-life novelist and journalist Nancy Mitford in the six-parter, which explores what drove the six aristocratic sisters to forge their very different paths in life.
The synopsis reads: "The true story of six sisters who refuse to play by the rules, attracting scandal and notoriety at every turn. As the storm clouds of the 1930 s gather, the Mitfords face a society in flux, and set out to be part of the change – with sometimes devastating consequences.
"Amid the crumbling world of the British aristocracy, eldest Nancy navigates love and heartache while her siblings are drawn down unexpected and increasingly divergent paths. Attracted to ungovernable men, drawn to radical ideas, the Mitford's can't stay out of the headlines – while their bewildered parents try to make sense of their daughters' behaviour and keep a grip on their failing finances."
It concludes: "A family saga like no other, this is a tale of bonds and betrayals, public scandal, political extremism, jealousy, romance – and coming of age in the most extraordinary circumstances. Can the fractured sisterhood survive?"
Outrageous comes to screens on 19 June.
Little House on the Prairie
The beloved children's books by Laura Ingalls Wilder are being adapted for the small screen in Netflix's upcoming "part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West".
This reimagining of Wilder's autobiographical book series comes 50 years after the 1974 TV adaptation (pictured above) and will "offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier".
Alice Halsey (Lessons in Chemistry) has been cast as the show's bright, young heroine, Laura Ingalls, while Luke Bracey (Elvis, Hacksaw Ridge, Little Fires Everywhere) will play Laura's ruggedly handsome father, Charles Ingalls.
Meanwhile, Crosby Fitzgerald (Crime 101, Palm Royale) will play Laura's mother, Caroline Ingalls, and Skywalker Hughes (I, Object) will play Laura's older sister, Mary Ingalls.
A release date has yet to be announced.