5 new binge-worthy period drama series you won't want to miss

Bridgerton actress Bessie Carter stars in this upcoming U&Original series, which tells of the notorious Mitford sisters and their lives in 1930s high society.

The 31-year-old actress stars as real-life novelist and journalist Nancy Mitford in the six-parter, which explores what drove the six aristocratic sisters to forge their very different paths in life.

The synopsis reads: "The true story of six sisters who refuse to play by the rules, attracting scandal and notoriety at every turn. As the storm clouds of the 1930 s gather, the Mitfords face a society in flux, and set out to be part of the change – with sometimes devastating consequences.

"Amid the crumbling world of the British aristocracy, eldest Nancy navigates love and heartache while her siblings are drawn down unexpected and increasingly divergent paths. Attracted to ungovernable men, drawn to radical ideas, the Mitford's can't stay out of the headlines – while their bewildered parents try to make sense of their daughters' behaviour and keep a grip on their failing finances."

It concludes: "A family saga like no other, this is a tale of bonds and betrayals, public scandal, political extremism, jealousy, romance – and coming of age in the most extraordinary circumstances. Can the fractured sisterhood survive?"

Outrageous comes to screens on 19 June.