BBC viewers 'on the edge of their seats' watching 'addictive' 4-part thriller

TV viewers who tuned into BBC's new four-part series The Guest were kept on the edge of their seats after watching the very first episode. The series, which is penned by Matthew Barry (Men Up), is set in Wales and follows the toxic relationship between a newly employed cleaner, Ria (Gabrielle Creevy), and her mysterious employer, Fran (Eve Myles). The producers behind Netflix's stellar shows Fool Me Once and Missing You, Quay Street Productions, are also a part of the project, which is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

I've personally had this show on my watchlist ever since it was announced, and it's the perfect watch if you fancy an addictive drama filled with twists and turns. Not only is the show produced by the masterminds behind some of Netflix's most successful thrillers, but its main duo, Broadchurch star Eve Myles and Black Doves's Gabrielle Creevy, deliver equally entertaining performances.

© BBC/Quay Street Productions/Simon Ridgeway What are viewers saying about the series? Judging by the first reactions to the new series, it's safe to say that it's been a hit with viewers. One person wrote: "Oh. My. GOD! #TheGuest is fun, twisty, flirty, thrilling! Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy are perfect in this. So well written and beautifully directed. And filmed in Wales! Loved, loved, loved it," while another added: "I watched the first episode last night! Edge of my seat towards the end!!" Meanwhile, a third viewer penned: "This was so good. Honestly one of the best dramas I have seen in a long time. My jaw was on the floor!"

WATCH: The Guest Official Trailer

© BBC / Quay Street Productions / Julia Fullerton Batten What have TV critics said? While TV critics have remarked on its frivolous nature, they've remained enthusiastic about the show. The Standard wrote: "On the one hand, it’s a cracking time. On the other, some of those plot holes really are rather holey," while The Guardian called it "a gloriously ridiculous thriller that slips down a treat".

© BBC / Quay Street Productions / Simon Ridgway What to expect from The Guest The "fast-paced" four-parter charts the "toxic and beguiling" relationship between business owner Fran and her new employee, Ria. The official synopsis continues: "Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world.

© BBC / Quay Street Productions / Simon Ridgway "So, when she starts cleaning for Fran, she’s intoxicated by this confident and self-assured woman who encourages her to take control of her life and, when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged. "However, when Fran’s advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat-and-mouse. But just who is playing who?"