BBC's 'thrilling' police drama Blue Lights returns as Vera star joins cast
The new season of BBC's hit show Blue Lights sees Vera star Cathy Tyson and Bad Sisters' Michael Smiley join the new cast

Two police officers stand together
Abby Allen
TV writer
2 minutes ago
Calling all police drama fans! The BBC has just released a thrilling first look at season three of hit show, Blue Lights – and we can't wait for this one to air. For those who haven't had the pleasure of watching, the Belfast-set series follows a set of rookie police officers – Grace, Annie and Tommy – navigating their way through the first years of their careers as frontline response officers. Season three sees Grace, Annie and Tommy two years into their jobs – and this time, they're joined by some exciting new cast members, including Vera star Cathy Tyson. 

It's no surprise that Blue Lights has been a smash hit with viewers since its 2023 debut – both seasons average over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. As a TV writer, I watch a lot of police dramas, and the show's popularity speaks for itself. With the exciting addition of new cast members like Cathy Tyson and Michael Smiley, I can't wait to see what the next season has in store.

Katherine Devlin plays Annie

Katherine Devlin plays Annie

What is Blue Lights about?

While seasons one and two featured the main trio adjusting to working on the frontlines, season three sees them two years in and accustomed to life under the blue lights. 

Nathan Braniff plays Tommy

Nathan Braniff reprises his role as Tommy

The official synopsis continues: "But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime. 

"The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before."

WATCH: Blue Lights Series 2 Trailer
Vera's Cathy Tyson plays Dana Morgan

Cathy Tyson played Kath in hit show Vera

Meet the cast of Blue Lights

There are some exciting new faces joining the cast this season. 

Cathy Tyson, who played Kath Oliver in the Vera finale and is also known for her roles in Boiling Point and Dune: Prophecy, plays private members club owner, Dana Morgan. 

Meanwhile, Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters, Censor) also joins as new intelligence officer Paul 'Colly' Collins.

Michael Smiley join the new cast for season 3

Bad Sisters star Michael Smiley joins the new cast for season 3

They join returning stars Siân Brooke (Grace), Martin McCann (Stevie), Katherine Devlin (Annie), Nathan Braniff (Tommy), Joanne Crawford (Helen), Andi Osho (Sandra), Frank Blake (Shane), Abigail McGibbon, (Tina) Dearbháile McKinney (Aisling) and Andrea Irvine (Nicola).

Siân Brooke plays Grace© BBC/Two Cities Television

The success of Blue Lights

If you're still on the fence about tuning in, the numbers prove the show is a hit with existing viewers. 

Series two averaged 5.6 million views, with the first episode achieving 7 million – making it the BBC's fourth biggest drama launch in 2024. 

It was also the most-watched drama in Northern Ireland, where it's set, across 2023 and 2024.

