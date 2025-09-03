BBC's 'thrilling' police drama Blue Lights returns as Vera star joins cast

Calling all police drama fans! The BBC has just released a thrilling first look at season three of hit show, Blue Lights – and we can't wait for this one to air. For those who haven't had the pleasure of watching, the Belfast-set series follows a set of rookie police officers – Grace, Annie and Tommy – navigating their way through the first years of their careers as frontline response officers. Season three sees Grace, Annie and Tommy two years into their jobs – and this time, they're joined by some exciting new cast members, including Vera star Cathy Tyson.

It's no surprise that Blue Lights has been a smash hit with viewers since its 2023 debut – both seasons average over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. As a TV writer, I watch a lot of police dramas, and the show's popularity speaks for itself. With the exciting addition of new cast members like Cathy Tyson and Michael Smiley, I can't wait to see what the next season has in store.

© BBC/Two Cities Television Katherine Devlin plays Annie What is Blue Lights about? While seasons one and two featured the main trio adjusting to working on the frontlines, season three sees them two years in and accustomed to life under the blue lights.

© BBC/Two Cities Television Nathan Braniff reprises his role as Tommy The official synopsis continues: "But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime. "The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before."

WATCH: Blue Lights Series 2 Trailer

© BBC/Two Cities Television Cathy Tyson played Kath in hit show Vera Meet the cast of Blue Lights There are some exciting new faces joining the cast this season. Cathy Tyson, who played Kath Oliver in the Vera finale and is also known for her roles in Boiling Point and Dune: Prophecy, plays private members club owner, Dana Morgan. Meanwhile, Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters, Censor) also joins as new intelligence officer Paul 'Colly' Collins.



© BBC/Two Cities Television Bad Sisters star Michael Smiley joins the new cast for season 3 They join returning stars Siân Brooke (Grace), Martin McCann (Stevie), Katherine Devlin (Annie), Nathan Braniff (Tommy), Joanne Crawford (Helen), Andi Osho (Sandra), Frank Blake (Shane), Abigail McGibbon, (Tina) Dearbháile McKinney (Aisling) and Andrea Irvine (Nicola).

