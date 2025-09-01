'High-stakes' 8-part legal drama with Happy Valley and The Capture stars sounds gripping

The BBC has announced the cast for its upcoming "high stakes" legal drama, Counsels – and I'll definitely be keeping an eye out for this one. Not only is the series co-created by Bryan Elsley, who's known for his work on Skins, but the eight-parter boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Happy Valley's Derek Riddell and The Capture actress Laura Haddock. The upcoming drama, which is currently being filmed in Glasgow, follows the lives of a group of twentysomething lawyers in Glasgow "in the crucial moment when a few years out of university their careers finally become serious", according to the synopsis.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the show: "Counsels sounds like the perfect watch for legal drama fans – and as someone with a lawyer for a sister, I'll definitely be tuning in! Not only is the eight-part series created by Bryan Elsley, the mastermind behind Skins, but the first look at the hotshot group of young lawyers looks fantastic."

© BBC/Balloon/Mark Mainz Filming is underway in Glasgow

What is Counsels about?

The Glasgow-set show, which is co-created by Bryan Elsley and BBC Writers' Drama Room graduate Gillian McCormack, follows a group of twentysomething lawyers who are a few years out of university when their careers are finally starting to become serious. The story follows the group as they navigate their sometimes complex and messy lives whilst exploring the challenging yet thrilling world of law.

The synopsis continues: "Working across the legal landscape, whether as public prosecutors, slick representatives of glossier commercial interests or the shabby and good-hearted last resort of those with nothing left to lose, each one of them is out to win. They are colleagues jostling for promotion, lovers trying to hold onto one another as ambitions accelerate, and pure adversaries professionally and personally. And now's the time things are going to catch fire."

Who has been cast in Counsels?

Brandon Grace (My Lady Jane, Hamlet Hail to the Thief) leads the cast as Jamie, alongside Ro Kumar (Traces, Accidental Death of an Anarchist) as Bav, Eilidh Park (Wind of Change) as Nadine, George Prentice (The Pendragon Cycle) as Alasdair, Alyth Ross (Last Light, Dirty Angels) as Katie and Rebecca Bell (Outlander: Blood of My Blood) as Karina.

© ITV Derek Riddell (pictured above in Payback) has been cast in the show

They're joined by an impressive cast of established performers, including Michelle Gomez (Doom Patrol, The Flight Attendant), Derek Riddell (Happy Valley, Industry, Payback), Laura Haddock (What It Feels Like For A Girl, The Recruit), Daniela Nardini (This Life, Sunset Song), Michael Nardone (Traces, The Night Manager), Sally Howitt (River City, Dinosaur), Stuart Bowman (Department Q, Only Child), Neshla Caplan (The Rig, Rebus) and Stephen Purdon (River City, Sweet Sixteen).

When will Counsels be released?

© Getty Laura Haddock also stars in the upcoming legal drama

The BBC has yet to announce a release date, but considering the show is currently being filmed, viewers could be waiting a little while. The series will be released on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland.