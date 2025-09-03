Netflix's 'completely terrifying' political thriller earns rave reviews

The first reviews from the gripping thriller, A House of Dynamite, have just landed and it's already off to a stellar start. The film has already managed to bag an impressive score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes from top rated critics which is only intensifying anticipation of its October debut. The brainchild of Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, the film features a star-studded cast led by Luther star Idris Elba, Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson and The Night Agent's Gabriel Basso. So far, top critics have dubbed the film "exquisite" and "completely terrifying", leaving reviewers evidently on the edge of their seats.

The film, which arrives in UK cinemas on 3 October and comes to Netflix on 24 October, is billed as a "sharp and visceral new story" about the U.S's response to an unidentified missile launched at the country. Kathryn, who is also the Oscar-winning director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, was praised for the film's grittiness and daring subject matter. The rave reviews come just days after Netflix shared a first look at its upcoming thriller.

TV Writer Abby Allen is particularly excited about this one. She said: "If you're looking for a truly gripping thriller with a star-studded cast, this one's for you. Not only is A House of Dynamite directed by Kathryn Bigelow, known for her iconic work on Point Break and Zero Dark Thirty, but it has a stacked cast list including Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso and Greta Lee."

© Eros Hoagland/NETFLIX A House of Dynamite has already received rave reviews from critics

What is A House of Dynamite about?

Tipped as a "dramatic" thriller, A House of Dynamite follows the aftermath of a mysterious missile strike on the US. The full synopsis reads: "When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond."

© Eros Hoagland/Netflix Anthony Ramos as Major Daniel Gonzalez and Abubakr Ali as Specialist Dan Buck in A House of Dynamite

When will A House of Dynamite be released?

Now that top critics have given their glowing verdict of the thriller, anticipation is running high. Thankfully, viewers won't have too much longer to wait as A House of Dynamite comes to select UK cinemas on 3 October and will be released in cinemas globally on 10 October. The film arrives on Netflix on 24 October.