Netflix adds 'breathtaking' Viking epic drama you need to add to your watch list

Alexander Skarsgård's breathtaking Viking-inspired film, The Northman, has arrived on Netflix in the UK and Ireland – and safe to say, its one that needs to be added to your watchlist. Directed by Robert Eggers, the series features a star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Björk, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke and Anya Taylor-Joy. Released in 2022, the film received rave reviews from critics and viewers at the time. It's also based on the story of Amleth which inspired William Shakespeare's Hamlet.

The film begins with a young prince (Alexander Skarsgård) who witnesses the murder of his father King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke) by his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang). His mother Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman) is soon wooed by his uncle and Amleth flees the country and plots to avenge his father's murder.

The Northman is now available to stream in the UK and in Ireland on Netflix. Beyond Netflix, the film can also be watched on Channel 4's streaming service for free, and to rent or buy on digital platforms like Amazon and Sky Store.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has garnered an enviable score of 90 per cent. Meanwhile, critics and reviewers alike lauded the film for its depiction of the classic Viking tale, Robert Eggers' 'brilliant' directorial work and the performances of stars like Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke.

© Focus Features The film stars Ethan Hawke

"Epic, brutally violent, nuanced, and dreamlike, The Northman is a showcase for a unique directorial voice worth celebrating," one reviewer wrote. "Blood runs, mud flies and bones crack — in crisp, percussive ways you’ve hopefully never heard in real life — throughout The Northman, a grand, gut-spilling Norse epic that feels at once earthily ancient and thrillingly modern," another praised.

"Eggers recreated, with obsessive accuracy, the world of the medieval in order to lower us into a myth that feels primordial and strange, as if it’s tapping into something in the back of our minds that we’ve always known but half forgotten," a third wrote.

Viking-inspired programmes on Netflix

© Netflix If you haven't got your Nordic fix after The Northman, Vikings is also streaming on Netflix

If you still haven't quite got your Nordic fix, Netflix is also home to the show Vikings. Originally aired on the History Channel, all six seasons are now available – and fans are calling it a "must-watch" and "the best series of all time". The show follows the story of Ragnar Lothbrok, a legendary Norse warrior and farmer who rises to fame through brutal raids and ambitious leadership. Set in the late 8th century, Vikings blends gritty battles, complex characters, and a rich dose of Norse mythology. It has earned a strong fan base for its blend of action and emotional storytelling.