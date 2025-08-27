Netflix's 'dramatic' new thriller with The Night Agent star is going on my watchlist – first look

Netflix has shared a first look at its upcoming thriller, A House of Dynamite, which comes from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, and features a star-studded cast led by Luther star Idris Elba, Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson and The Night Agent's Gabriel Basso. The film, which arrives in UK cinemas on October 3 and comes to Netflix on October 24, is billed as a "sharp and visceral new story" about the U.S's response to an unidentified missile launched at the country - and it's going straight on my autumn watchlist.

TV Writer Abby Allen is particularly excited about this one. She said: "If you're looking for a truly gripping thriller with a star-studded cast, this one's for you. Not only is A House of Dynamite directed by Kathryn Bigelow, known for her iconic work on Point Break and Zero Dark Thirty, but it has a stacked cast list including Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso and Greta Lee."

Keep reading for all you need to know about the upcoming film.

© Eros Hoagland/Netflix What is A House of Dynamite about? Billed as a "dramatic" thriller, A House of Dynamite is set against the backdrop of an impending missile strike on the US. The full synopsis reads: "When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond."

© Eros Hoagland/Netflix What do the first look images show? A first look at the film teases plenty of tension and shows Rebecca Ferguson's character, Captain Olivia Walker, wearing a blue suit and a serious expression while taking a phone call in a control room full of screens. Another photo shows a tense-looking Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) as Major Daniel Gonzalez, who is wearing military uniform and a headset, while a third photo sees Gabriel Basso's Jake Baerington walking alongside armed guards.

© Eros Hoagland/NETFLIX The creative team behind the film Kathryn Bigelow, known for her work on The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty and Point Break, directs the film. She's also a producer alongside Greg Shapiro and Noah Oppenheim (Zero Day, Jackie), who has penned the script. Meanwhile, Brian Bell (Wonderstruck, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk) and Sarah Bremner (Bright, Death Note) are listed as executive producers. Kathryn, who is a two-time Oscar and BAFTA winner thanks to her work on The Hurt Locker, is no stranger to high-stakes drama, and fans of the director will be eagerly awaiting her upcoming project, which marks her first feature since Detroit in 2017.