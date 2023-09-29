DWTS host Julianne Hough shows off her incredible figure in a green swimsuit

Julianne Hough recently showcased her athletic grace and unwavering zest for life in a series of Instagram Stories.

The 35-year-old host of Dancing With The Stars, embraced the waves on a speedboat ride, accompanied by friends and her newly adopted puppy, Sunny.

Clad in a chic long-sleeved green bodysuit that highlighted her fit silhouette, Julianne emanated joy and vitality, her long legs teasing the sunlight.

Her eyes, gleaming with mirth, were fixed on her adorable puppy, who she carried front and center in a hands-free black travel carrier.

The bond between Julianne and Sunny was palpable as they reveled in the beauty of cascading waves, and Julianne’s voice, laden with affection, asked her furry friend: "What did you think, little Sunny girl? Did you go see the waves? Wow! Waves on waves on waves on Sunny."

© Instagram Julianne Hough shows off her incredible figure

Julianne introduced Sunny to her fans in mid-September through a charming TikTok video that captured the hearts of many.

Embracing the viral Taylor Swift TikTok trend, Julianne spun Sunny around, marking the pup’s delightful debut on the platform. "Sunny girl’s TikTok debut," she captioned, allowing her fans a glimpse into her evolving family dynamics.

© Instagram Julianne Hough with her pet dog

This introduction was particularly poignant as Julianne had lost her two beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs, Lexi and Harley, in September 2019.

The memories of her oldest pet, Lexi, who was around 11 years old, and Harley, aged eight, undoubtedly linger in her heart, making the arrival of Sunny even more special.

© ABC The hosts of season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough

Meanwhile, the dance world buzzes with excitement as Season 32 of the popular talent competition show Dancing With The Stars made its grand return.

The premiere, aired on September 26, saw Julianne co-hosting the show alongside the charismatic Alfonso Ribeiro, 51, known for his iconic role in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The show, known for its diverse ensemble of contestants, featured a myriad of celebrities including the vivacious Ariana Madix, 38, from Vanderpump Rules, Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, the dynamic NFL star Adrian Peterson, 38, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Alyson Hannigan, 49.

© Getty Julianne splits her time between LA and New York

The show’s revered judging panel welcomed back Derek Hough, 38, Carrie Ann Inaba, 55, and Bruno Tonioli, 67. However, a sense of nostalgic melancholy pervaded the air as the late

Len Goodman, who passed away earlier this year, was deeply missed. The first round of eliminations saw “Veep” actor Matt Walsh, 58, along with his professional dance partner, Koko Iwasaki, bidding farewell to the show.

Julianne, who replaced supermodel Tyra Banks, 49, has stepped into her new role seamlessly, bringing her unique energy to the show. Tyra had been the face of the program since 2020, following Tom Bergeron's exit.