Who is Robert Irwin dating? Everything we know about his love life

Robert Irwin captured hearts around the globe with his debut as the host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as curiosity grows around the star’s relationship status, HELLO! takes a closer look at Robert Irwin’s dating history.

In an interview with People back in April, the son of the late Steve Irwin confirmed he was single. "I’m single. It’s funny, I’m at this point in my life where I’m like, I’m so open to that, but I’m just waiting for the stars to align," he shared.

© Getty Images Robert Irwin is currently single

However, the Australian conversationalist gave the publication an insight into where he thinks he may meet his future partner. "Interestingly, my parents, my sister Bindi met her husband [Chandler Powell]. Everyone met here at our wildlife sanctuary," he explained.

"I look at the couple goals in my life. I look at when my brother-in-law Chandler and my sister Bindi met, it was just meant to be, and when my mum and dad met, it was this crazy serendipitous, amazing moment that just was a fluke."

© Getty Images Robert Irwin is a conversationalist

He continued: "In both instances, there were American tourists that were coming over and visiting the zoo, so I’m waiting. I’m waiting for that American tourist to come into the zoo and for it all to happen!"

Charlotte Briggs

© BBC The star was romantically linked to Charlotte Briggs

Last year, Robert was romantically linked to fellow Australia Zoo staff member Charlotte Briggs. The star neither confirmed nor denied the relationship whispers after photographs obtained by the Daily Mail in July 2024 captured the pair together at Sydney Airport alongside Robert’s mother, Terri.

Rorie Buckey

The TV personality first began dating Rorie Buckey in November 2022 and the couple confirmed their romantic relationship in July 2023. Robert and Rorie did not shy away from public displays of affection as they often graced red carpets alongside each other. The pair even travelled to Singapore together for the 2023 Earthshow Prize Awards held by Prince William and the Royal Foundation.

© Getty Images Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey

"What an unforgettable night presenting at the Earthshot Prize Awards," Robert penned on Instagram. "Thank you to His Royal Highness Prince William for having Rorie and I, and a big thanks to the incredible team, fellow presenters and hosts. A night of hope for the future of our environment."

Rorie also shared a sweet photograph from the special event. "I love doing life with you," she wrote in the caption.

© Getty The couple split in 2024

Robert's former girlfriend was also a hit with his family as his sister, Bindi Irwin, gushed over Rorie on Instagram in October 2023. "My brother’s gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey. Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you’ll usually see [Bindi’s daughter] Grace just following her around because she adores her."

However the couple released a joint statement in February 2024 to announce their split after 18 months together. "We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another the very best into the future," they wrote on social media.

"We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths."