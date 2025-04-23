Disney+'s surprise 'scandalous' hit show returns for season two - WATCH

Your favourite world of Mormon #MomTok is back for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season two - and we couldn't be more excited. The show, which returns on 15 May, returns to the scandalous world, and it sounds like the new episodes are packed with drama.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Starring Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affeck, Jess Ngatikaura and more, the season two synopsis reads: "When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?" Sign us up!