Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Disney+'s surprise 'scandalous' hit show returns for season two - WATCH
Subscribe
Disney+'s surprise 'scandalous' hit show returns for season two - WATCH

Disney+'s surprise 'scandalous' hit show returns for season two - WATCH

Watch the trailer for the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives here

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Your favourite world of Mormon #MomTok is back for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season two - and we couldn't be more excited. The show, which returns on 15 May, returns to the scandalous world, and it sounds like the new episodes are packed with drama. 

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Starring Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affeck, Jess Ngatikaura and more, the season two synopsis reads: "When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?" Sign us up!

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More