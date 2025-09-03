Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dancing with the Stars cast reveal LIVE: season 34's contestants announced on GMA

Dancing with the Stars returns for a 34th season on ABC on September 16, with Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro as hosts once again

Image© Disney
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Dancing with the Stars is finally sashaying its way back into the ballroom for a 34th season! The long-running competition series returns for another stint with ABC, with a host of new celebrity contestants vying for the Mirrorball. The season marks the show's milestone 20th anniversary and while the judges and hosts remain the same from season's past, familiar favorites to longtime fans, we'll be treated to star dancers anew once again, courtesy of a cast announcement on Good Morning America.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro continue their partnership as co-hosts for the third season in a row, joined on the judging panel by Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, their third stint judging as a trio following the retirement and eventual passing of DWTS veteran Len Goodman. And a majority of pros will be coming back to the ballroom as well.

Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, Emma Slater, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, and Jenna Johnson will all return as pros, with Mark Ballas coming back onto the dance floor once again as well, his first time since season 31 (none of the pros' returns have been confirmed so far by the show).

Jan Ravnik, who went viral as the "hot dancer" performing backup on Taylor Swift's record-shattering Eras Tour, will join the show as a new pro. But who'll be taking to the floor with the pros? Here are the stars set for season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, as revealed on GMA

The industry's biggest reality fans and stars alike gathered at Hulu's Get Real House in Los Angeles to celebrate the hottest unscripted shows on streaming, from "Vanderpump Villa" and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" to "Dancing with the Stars" and "Bachelor in Paradise." The afternoon was filled with exclusive photo moments, in-room announcements, cast reveals and more. ROBERT IRWIN© Disney via Getty Images

Robert Irwin

Conservationist and TV personality Robert Irwin was the very first contestant revealed to be on the season, making his appearance at a Hulu upfront back in April. The 21-year-old will carry forward his sister Bindi's legacy, with his older sibling winning season 21.

Alix Earle attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images

Alix Earle

Influencer and TikTok personality Alix Earle was announced as the second contestant on the season a month later. The 24-year-old told TVInsider what might surprise people about her stint: "I am definitely competitive, which I don't think anyone has ever really seen before."

Jen Affleck; Whitney Leavitt© Getty Images

Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck, 26, and Whitney Leavitt, 32, were revealed as competitors during the second season's reunion special in June by host Nick Viall. The appearance will be particularly notable for Jen, who gave birth to her third child just two days after her participation was announced.

Hilaria Baldwin attends the USTA Foundation's Opening Night Gala at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin's wife and reality TV personality Hilaria Baldwin, 41, was named the fifth contestant to participate in the season. The mom-of-seven's initial participation was simply based on media reports, although she teased the news by posting several dance videos on social media with her movie star husband.

This list will be continually updated, stick around!

