Dancing with the Stars cast reveal LIVE: season 34's contestants announced on GMA

Dancing with the Stars is finally sashaying its way back into the ballroom for a 34th season! The long-running competition series returns for another stint with ABC, with a host of new celebrity contestants vying for the Mirrorball. The season marks the show's milestone 20th anniversary and while the judges and hosts remain the same from season's past, familiar favorites to longtime fans, we'll be treated to star dancers anew once again, courtesy of a cast announcement on Good Morning America.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro continue their partnership as co-hosts for the third season in a row, joined on the judging panel by Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, their third stint judging as a trio following the retirement and eventual passing of DWTS veteran Len Goodman. And a majority of pros will be coming back to the ballroom as well.

Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, Emma Slater, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, and Jenna Johnson will all return as pros, with Mark Ballas coming back onto the dance floor once again as well, his first time since season 31 (none of the pros' returns have been confirmed so far by the show).

Jan Ravnik, who went viral as the "hot dancer" performing backup on Taylor Swift's record-shattering Eras Tour, will join the show as a new pro. But who'll be taking to the floor with the pros? Here are the stars set for season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, as revealed on GMA…

© Disney via Getty Images Robert Irwin Conservationist and TV personality Robert Irwin was the very first contestant revealed to be on the season, making his appearance at a Hulu upfront back in April. The 21-year-old will carry forward his sister Bindi's legacy, with his older sibling winning season 21.



© Getty Images Alix Earle Influencer and TikTok personality Alix Earle was announced as the second contestant on the season a month later. The 24-year-old told TVInsider what might surprise people about her stint: "I am definitely competitive, which I don't think anyone has ever really seen before."



© Getty Images Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck, 26, and Whitney Leavitt, 32, were revealed as competitors during the second season's reunion special in June by host Nick Viall. The appearance will be particularly notable for Jen, who gave birth to her third child just two days after her participation was announced.



© Getty Images Hilaria Baldwin Alec Baldwin's wife and reality TV personality Hilaria Baldwin, 41, was named the fifth contestant to participate in the season. The mom-of-seven's initial participation was simply based on media reports, although she teased the news by posting several dance videos on social media with her movie star husband.



This list will be continually updated, stick around!