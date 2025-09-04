Everything you need to know about the Harry Potter reboot: cast, pictures and spoilers

With the new Harry Potter series in the works, Potterheads and fans alike are anxiously awaiting the series' debut in 2027. While the show's initial airdate is still a while away, fans' appetite for new Harry Potter content is being satiated with slivers of backstage information to tide them over until the air date. From a star-studded cast to behind-the-scenes snaps, here's everything we know so far about the Harry Potter reboot.

What is the new Harry Potter series about?

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has previously revealed that fans can expect the reboot to be a faithful adaptation of the seven books in the series. So, although it will tell the exact same story as the movies, it's expected to go into greater detail with one season dedicated to each of the seven books.

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

When will the new Harry Potter series air?

Filming for the show kicked off in July of this year, however, the first series isn't slated to drop until 2027. The new series promises to be a faithful adaptation of the original Harry Potter novels, with each season expected to follow one book in the seven-part series. It will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

WATCH: Weasley twin actors James and Oliver Phelps talk new Harry Potter show

Who stars in the new Harry Potter series?

The upcoming reboot of Harry Potter will see Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin portraying a young Harry Potter. Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger and completing the trio is Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The supporting cast features several big names, including Nick Frost as Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.

1/ 7 Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will step into the roles of Harry, Hermione and Ron Hermione, Harry and Ron Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout are set to play Harry, Hermione and Ron in the upcoming HBO reboot. The trio of actors are all relatively unknown, with Dominic having also starred in an upcoming Sky movie titled Grow alongside Golda Rosheuvel and Nick Frost, who, incidentally, will play Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV show. The film will be released later in 2025.



2/ 7 © Aidan Monaghan/HBO Warwick will reprise his role as the beloved professor and head of Ravenclaw Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick Warwick Davis will be returning as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world in a role he originated for the film series. The actor announced the news on his Instagram, writing: "I'm so excited (and truly honoured) to share that I'll be returning as Filius Flitwick in the upcoming @HBOMax original @HarryPotter series. This feels like a real homecoming," the actor wrote. "Hogwarts has always held a very special place in my heart," the actor continued. "When I first stepped into Professor Flitwick’s robes all those years ago, I could never have imagined the journey this character — and the wizarding world — would take me on. "Thank you to all the fans who have kept the magic alive — I can’t wait to see you back in the classroom. Here’s to further adventures at Hogwarts." So far, Warwick is the only original cast member to reprise their role in the reboot.

3/ 7 © Aidan Monaghan/HBO How to Train Your Dragon star Nick Frost will portray Hagrid Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid Nick Frost will be stepping into the role of Rubeus Hagrid. The actor, who also leant his voice to the film How to Train Your Dragon, told Collider in an interview: "I'm going to try and do something, not 'different,' I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there's scope for minutia," Frost explained. "I always read Hagrid as he's like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child. I think the beauty of being able to do a book a season means I get to explore that a lot more, and I can't wait."



4/ 7 © Getty Images The theatre legend will take on the role of the head of Gryffindor Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall Janet McTeer will take on the role of Professor McGonagall in the reboot. Though the actress hasn't publicly commented on the role as of yet, the rest of the cast will certainly be in good company with Janet. The actress has enjoyed a stellar career in television, film and theatre, starring in productions such as A Doll's House and The Old Man

5/ 7 © Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Paapa Essiedu is known for TV series such as I May Destroy You and Gangs of London Paapa Essiedu as Snape Paapa Essiedu will step into the role of Severus Snape for the reboot. "An honour and a privilege to be going on this journey with these legends," he began. "We shall eat and we shall leave no crumbs." "See you at Hogwarts," the actor finished, signing off as: "Professor Snape x."





6/ 7 Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley. The Weasley siblings HBO has also recently announced who will be filling the shoes of all five Weasley siblings. Twins Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland will play Fred Weasley and George Weasley, meanwhile, Ruari Spooner will play Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane will portray Ginny Weasley.