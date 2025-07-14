HBO's Harry Potter series first look has fans all saying the same thing

The magic of Hogwarts is truly back! Fans across the Wizarding World are buzzing with excitement as HBO has revealed a highly anticipated first look at its upcoming Harry Potter series – and viewers are all saying the same thing about the sneak peek.

HBO shared the initial glimpse of Dominic McLaughlin, who plays Harry, stepping into the role of the boy who lived.

They captioned the photo: "The new show. First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production."

© Instagram HBO released the first look image, which sparked a huge reaction with fans

The first look image, which has quickly made its way across social media, offers a glimpse of Harry in his Hogwarts uniform, sporting his signature glasses and faint scar.

Fans react to the first look

Fans were quick to jump to the comments to share their thoughts on the update, with many all writing the same thing.

"Ok. Yup. He was the perfect choice," wrote one user, while someone else said: "He looks perfect as Harry, not gonna lie," while another added: "HE IS PERFECT!"

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupetr Grint as Harry, Hermoine and Ron in the original Harry Potter film series

Other fans celebrated the news by commenting: "A true wizard in the making," as well as "Can't wait to see the series!" and "This will be HBO’s biggest show ever."

A number of eagle-eyed fans also pointed out one exciting detail: Dominic's eye colour might be closer to how they're originally described in the books – green, rather than the blue seen in the film adaptations starring Daniel Radcliffe.

"He looks like book Harry!!" one person excitedly noted. Another pleaded: "What’s his eye color? Pleaseeeeee make it green."

© Alamy Daniel Radcliffe famously played a blue-eyed Harry

Finding the actor to play the boy who lived

Dominic, an 11-year-old Scottish actor, is set to bring Harry to life in what marks his second major television role. He will also appear in the upcoming 2025 family film Grow.

His casting followed a sweeping global search that reportedly saw tens of thousands of hopefuls audition for the part.

Who will star in the new Harry Potter series?

Joining Dominic are Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, completing the new generation of the beloved trio.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Janet McTeer, John Lithgow and Nick Frost are also set to star

The supporting cast features several big names, including Nick Frost as Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.

The new series promises to be a faithful adaptation of the original Harry Potter novels, with each season expected to follow one book in the seven-part series. It will stream exclusively on HBO Max.