Harry Potter child stars' eye-watering pay cheques for HBO series

It will be the roles of a lifetime for young actors Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as the trio are set to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the upcoming HBO series.

The trio are set to star alongside acting giants including John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Paul Whitehouse and Janet McTeer. Alongside making the trio household names, it's also been reported that they're in line for a major payout for taking part in the show, with the stars set to earn £1 million just for the first series.

Brand expert Nick Ede explained to the Mail that Dominic, Arabella and Alastair had "hit the jackpot" after they were selected for the roles.

"Daniel Radcliffe was paid £1 million for his first film and that went up to £50 million for the last two," he explained. "It's not just the financial gain but the global fame will also bring endorsements and deals for them."

Daniel was earning £50 million by the end of the franchise

However, he opined that the trio might not earn the amount of money that Daniel was pulling in when it came to the final film in the franchise.

He added: "I can imagine them at least being paid £1 million per series to begin with and then you could even see them commanding £10 to £20 million each by the end of the seventh season - or even more."

Fan reaction

Dominic, Arabella and Alastair's casting was announced on Tuesday and fans have been overjoyed with the choice to cast the trio.

Taking to X, one person wrote: "This is literally Hermione Granger," while another person added: "She has Hermione's hair and teeth I'm screaming."

What do you make to Daniel, Rupert and Emma's replacements?

The trio of actors are all relatively unknown, with Dominic having also starred in an upcoming Sky movie titled Grow alongside Golda Rosheuvel and Nick Frost, who, incidentally, will play Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV show. The film will be released later in 2025.

Meanwhile, Arabella has been on the West End, having starred as Matilda in Matilda the Musical, as well as Control in Andrew Lloyd Webber's production Starlight Express. Alastair has appeared in an advertising campaign and is credited as 'son at dinner'.