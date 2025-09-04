Channel 4 quietly drops 'excellent' medical drama full of 'twists and turns'

Back in 2017, the BBC dropped the "excellent" medical anthology series Trust Me. The show aired for two seasons on the network before it was cancelled in 2019. It eventually exited the BBC's library, but now Channel 4 has added it to their streaming service. The two series followed separate storylines with the first season seeing Cath Hardacre, played by Jodie Whittaker, as a whistleblower who loses her job, leading to her taking on a new identity in an Edinburgh hospital. The second season followed Corporal Jamie McCain, played by Alfred Enoch, a patient recovering from spinal injuries and psychological trauma who believes someone is murdering patients at the hospital.

The series was loved by fans and critics alike, with the second season holding an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the first season has a respectable 79% approval rating. Reacting to the series, one viewer wrote: "It's excellent. Exactly what I expect from a British series. None of the stupid slick production without substance of the American series but down to earth, with just enough medical drama to supplement the excellent characters. This is seriously good. I binged watched it and analysed my mood before this review to eliminate emotional subjectivity."

A second penned: "For me this was an excellent drama with a good script, excellent acting and intense medical sequences that left me on the edge of my seat. The intensity builds throughout the four parts and keeps you budding for the protagonist even though she is morally corrupt," while a third noted: "This is a really great series which I've just watched for the second time. Jodie Whittaker turns in her usual excellent performance supported by a very strong cast."

A fourth commented: "The suspense, twists and turns and sublime acting of the lead are what make this mini-series," and a fifth added: "I would have taken another ten episodes of the impostor trying to make it work living in someone else's shoes. I found it fascinating. The fact that it was morally reprehensible and full of escalating lies made it even more fun."

Why was Trust Me an anthology series?

Many fans were surprised when the second season of the show featured an entirely different storyline and cast. This was because lead actress Jodie Whittaker had been cast in Doctor Who following the conclusion of the first season and was no longer available. Speaking of Cath, the star said: "I love the fact that her choices are quite morally dubious – they certainly aren't black and white. She makes decisions that are quite challenging to justify, even though we know her reasons. I've never acted in anything medical before, so it felt completely new."

© Channel 4 The series has different casts for both seasons

Speaking of the move, show creator Dan Sefton explained: "It's one of those things that happened. Jodie was the standout in the whole of the first season. She's a brilliant actress. We had ideas of how we could carry it on, but when it was announced she would be playing the Doctor, we realised that would be almost impossible.

"But the BBC were very keen to keep the conversation going because it had been such a big hit. So we pitched them something brand new and, luckily, they thought it was a good idea – and here we are. If this one is popular, we can keep going and dig into the dark side of medicine in lots of different ways."

Main cast members

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Jodie led the first series before being cast in Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker Jodie starred in the first season of the show as Cath Hardacre, who steals the identity of her best friend, Dr Ally Sutton, after raising concerns about patient safety. The series follows Cath's "morally dubious" choices as her lies catch up to her.



© Getty Images for BAFTA Emun was Jodie's love interest in the first season Emun Elliott Scottish actor Emun played Dr Andy Bremner, the love interest of Jodie's character. Speaking about the role, the actor said: "It's very much a thriller – there's a real underlying darkness to the whole thing. I also wanted to grab the opportunity to work with Jodie as I've been a fan of her work for a while now."



© Getty Images Blake appeared in the final episode of the first season Blake Stephenson Inbetweeners star Blake only had a small role in the series, appearing in the final episode as Karl, the ex-husband of Cath, who threatens all of her secrets.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gar Sharon played Cath's best friend in the series Sharon Small Sharon plays Dr Brigitte Rayne in the first series, a doctor who befriends Cath, unaware of her dark secret. "Cath is a good person so I'm sure people will be on her side but also torn because what she’s doing is really bad," Sharon said ahead of the show airing.



© Getty Images Alfred led the second season Alfred Enoch Former Harry Potter star Alfred leads the second series as paralysed soldier Jamie who comes to believe that a series of murders are taking place in the hospital he's recovering at. Of the role, he told Digital Spy: "I got the script, and I thought, 'This is cracking. This is a really exciting way to go for a hospital thriller'."



© BAFTA via Getty Images Ashley played a major character in the series Ashley Jensen Shetland's Ashley Jensen appeared in the series as physiotherapist Debbie Dorrell and she described her role as "incredibly conscientious and takes her job very seriously".

