Bridgerton and Slow Horses stars join season 2 of 'brilliant' comedy-drama

Channel 4 has announced the new cast members joining season two of its hit comedy-drama Big Mood, starring Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and It's A Sin actress Lydia West. The series, which is written and created by Camilla Whitehill and comes from the producers behind The Responder, will return with six new episodes next year, featuring a set of familiar faces including My Family actor Robert Lindsay, Bridgerton's Leo Wan and Slow Horses actor Zachary Hart.

I am personally very excited for the return of Big Mood, having absolutely devoured the first season when it arrived on our screens in March last year. Nicola Coughlan is simply hilarious as Maggie in this triumphant show, and her chemistry with Lydia West's Eddie is undeniable.

As filming commences on season two, keep reading to find out all we know so far.

© Channel 4 What to expect from Big Mood season 2 When we find Maggie and Eddie in season two, it's been a year since they last saw each other, without any contact between the best friends. "When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn't alone - Maggie has competition, in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney," the synopsis continues. "Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie’s new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?"

Sherwood star Robert Lindsay has joined the cast Who has joined the cast of Big Mood season 2? Joining leading stars Nicola and Lydia for season two are This City is Ours star Hannah Onslow, Sherwood's Robert Lindsay, Bad Sisters actress Kelly Campbell, Bridgerton's Leo Wan and Slow Horses actor Zachary Hart. Also new to the cast are Marina Bye (We Were the Lucky Ones), Marcus Collins (Mrs. Doubtfire, West End), Munroe Bergdorf (Love and Rage: Munroe Bergdorf), Kyran Thrax (RuPaul's Drag Race UK S6 Winner) and John Locke (Vindication Swim).

© Chris Baker,Channel 4 Which stars are returning? Reprising their roles from season one are Robert Gilbert (Big Boys) as Will, Eamon Farren (The Witcher) as Krent, Niamh Cusack (In The Land Of Saint and Sinners) as Gillian, Amalia Vitale (Smoggie Queens) as Anya, Luke Fetherston (Picture This) as Ryan, Rebecca Lowman (Grey's Anatomy) as Vanessa, Stephen Sobal (Love Sick) as Owen and Kate Fleetwood (Wheel of Time) as Clara.