'Deliciously dark' 6-part drama led by Oscar winner will keep audiences 'on edge of their seats'

Channel 4 has a dark new drama in the works that promises to keep viewers on the "edges of their seats" – and Oscar winner Glenn Close is leading the cast.

The upcoming six-part series, titled Maud, is based on Helene Turste's short story collections and follows Maud Oldcastle, a ruthless killer with a tortured past.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "This one's going straight on my watchlist. With the legendary Glenn Close – whose standout performances span from Fatal Attraction to Hillbilly Elegy and 101 Dalmatians – at the helm, and a story rooted in the gripping crime fiction of Swedish author Helene Tursten, it's set to be unmissable."

© Getty What is Maud about? Penned by Nina Raine and Moses Raine (Donkey Heart), the series follows Maud Oldcastle, "a hilariously brusque, cantankerous, and ruthless older woman… and those are her nice qualities. She's also a killer with a tortured past," reads the synopsis. It continues: "Determined to break from a lifetime spent caring for her sister, Maud sets out to claim a long-overdue second act… but a suspicious detective and an unrelenting world built for youth may soon discover just how far she'll go to protect her freedom."

© Getty Images Who stars in Maud? So far, only Glenn Close has been announced in the cast.

© Getty Images What has Glenn Close said about the show? Leading star Glenn expressed her excitement in a statement. She said, "I am honoured to be working with Channel 4, Sony and Playground to bring this highly original series to life. Nina and Moses Raine are deliciously brilliant writers and Maud Oldcastle is not like any character I have played before. I am thrilled to be a part of such a stellar team." Meanwhile, Gwawr Lloyd, Acting Head of Drama at Channel 4, described the series as a "deliciously dark and daring drama", adding that Glenn will bring "a thrilling complexity to the role". Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television, hailed the writers for penning a "wickedly intelligent script that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats".