Channel 4's 'completely gripping' 12-part series sounds like the ultimate autumn binge-watch

Are you looking for a great game show to tide you over until The Traitors comes back? Well, look no further than The Inheritance, the "devious" and "completely gripping" new game series fronted by none other than Elizabeth Hurley and Rob Rinder. The 12-parter follows 13 strangers who are summoned to a stately home to go head-to-head for the impressive fortune of The Deceased – a "fabulously glamorous" benefactor played by Elizabeth. Overseeing the will is her trusted legal counsel and Executor, Rob Rinder (Judge Rinder).

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the show: "Fans of The Traitors, this one is for you. If you love the BBC show for its camp vibe and drama-filled twists, then get ready for your next reality TV addiction. I was completely hooked after the first episode and can't wait to see more." Intrigued? Read on to find out all the details…

© Pete Dadds Rob Rinder is the Executor of the 13 contestants

What to expect from The Inheritance

With 13 contestants competing for the fortune, winning the money won't be easy – especially as The Deceased had a "wicked" sense of humour and designed a "mischievous game" to ensure only "the most cunning" can claim her inheritance.

The official synopsis continues: "The lucky 13 players must work together to complete The Deceased's final requests, a series of devilishly difficult assignments that will test their diligence, decency and ruthlessness in a race to claim what they truly deserve.

WATCH: The Inheritance

"The Deceased's game has a delicious twist: only one player can collect the money released from each request. To claim it, they must convince the others that they alone deserve to take all the cash they earned.

"The Inheritance is a camp, cut-throat game of wit, willpower, persuasion and betrayal, where it's not about who deserves the money, but who can outplay, out-charm and out-scheme the rest to claim it. After all, as The Deceased says: 'They say all is fair in love and war, but whoever said that didn't have an inheritance to fight over.'"

13 contestants will battle it out for The Deceased's fortune

What have the cast said about the show?

It seems like we're not the only ones who loved the BBC hit show The Traitors. In fact, Elizabeth Hurley said it was actually her inspiration to do The Inheritance. "I really enjoyed The Traitors and loved the idea of being part of a show in which audiences were really invested," said Elizabeth. "I thought Rob Rinder and I would be a good combination, and I knew it would be great to shoot in such an exquisite location."

© xw8un2tr Elizabeth Hurley as The Deceased

When asked what viewers can expect from the 13 contestants vying for the cash, Rob Rinder said: "They are a rich variety of British life in every respect. When you get a diverse community and you come perhaps with a little bit of subconscious bias about how you think people are going to behave, they always surprise – and they certainly did."

Rob Rinder as The Executor

The Inheritance will hit Channel 4 from Sunday 31st August at 9pm.