Shetland star joins season 2 of 'brilliant' detective drama

Filming is officially underway on the hotly anticipated second season of the BBC's hit detective drama, Ludwig, starring David Mitchell (Peep Show) and Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland). The series, which is created and written by Mark Brotherhood (Mount Pleasant), follows the titular John 'Ludwig' Taylor, a reclusive puzzle setter, who, in season one, impersonates his identical twin brother, detective James Taylor, after he mysteriously goes missing. With the help of James's wife, Lucy (Maxwell Martin), John investigates his brother's disappearance while solving other puzzling police cases along the way.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the series: "Fans of detective dramas looking for their next binge-watch should definitely tune into Ludwig. David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin make the perfect team, and with season two on its way, there's plenty of time to catch up!"

A set of familiar faces have joined the cast as series regulars for season two, including Shetland's Mark Bonnar and Fleabag's Sian Clifford. Keep reading for all we know about the upcoming episodes.

© Lee Malone Mark Bonnar has been cast as newspaper editor, Gareth Fisher Who has been cast in Ludwig season 2? Mark Bonnar (Shetland, Dept. Q) is set to play newspaper editor, Gareth Fisher, while Sian Clifford (Fleabag, The Ballad of Wallis Island) has joined the cast as local MP, Joanne Kemper. Meanwhile, Ben Ashenden (Deep Cover, Black Mirror) plays DC Ethan Cole and Rumi Sutton (After the Flood, Mutiny) portrays DC Caitlin Sullivan.

© BBC David Mitchell stars as John 'Ludwig' Taylor in the BBC drama Which cast members are returning? Reprising their roles alongside David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin in season two are Dipo Ola as DCI Russell Carter, Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor, Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw, Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler, and Karl Pilkington as DI Matt Neville.

© Big Talk Studios / BBC Filming is underway on season two What to expect from Ludwig season 2 The new episodes pick up from where things were left at the end of the first season, with master puzzle-setter John 'Ludwig' Taylor now a Crime Scene Consultant working on "impossible" crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority. No longer having to personate his brother, John is "openly more 'Ludwig' than ever – brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else", according to the synopsis. It continues: "But John's identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he's an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating. Of course, John won't stop and neither will Lucy, John's sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James - a puzzle needs solving and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun."

© BBC Anna Maxwell Martin plays Ludwig's sister-in-law Lucy What have viewers said about Ludwig? Series one, which premiered in September last year, boasts an impressive 94 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been hailed by viewers as "brilliant". One person wrote on X: "Ludwig on the BBC, what an absolutely amazing series, can't wait for it to return. Excellent work by everyone involved, especially love the writing," while another added: "Just watched the season finale of the excellent series #Ludwig on #Britbox. Unique storyline and intriguing mysteries, plus lots of humour. #DavidMitchell is terrific in the lead role. Highly recommended." A third viewer said they were "hooked" on the series and praised it as "very funny, engaging and intelligent".

© Big Talk Studios/BBC/David Emery A release date for season two has yet to be confirmed When will Ludwig season 2 be released? The BBC has yet to confirm a release date for season two. However, with filming only just commencing, fans could be waiting a little while longer.

Series one of Ludwig is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.