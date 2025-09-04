'Endearing' comedy featuring Downton Abbey star you need to watch on BBC tonight

We can't believe that Downton Abbey will soon be coming to an end when it releases its final film in the franchise. The beloved series has featured some of Britain's most well-known actors and actresses, including the late Dame Maggie Smith, who played Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Downton. The actress was also known for roles in the Harry Potter franchise and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, but one of her best roles was in The Lady in the Van and fans of the actress are in luck as it will be shown on the BBC on Thursday night.

The movie, which was first released in 2015 starred Dame Maggie alongside Alex Jennings. The film was based on the memoir by English actor Alan Bennett which charted his experiences with Mary Shepherd, a homeless woman who for 15 years lived in an run-down van on his driveway. Maggie had taken on the role before as Alan's book was adapted into a stage show and the actress was nominated for Best Actress at the Olivier Awards for her portrayal.

The Lady in the Van will air on BBC 1 at 11:40 pm tonight, and will then be added to the iPlayer for fans to enjoy at their leisure. For those who can't wait until tonight, the film is also available to stream on Netflix at the moment. Dame Maggie and Alex aren't the only stars in the film as it also features Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge!), Claire Foy (The Crown), Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia!) and Roger Allam (V for Vendetta).

A synopsis for the film reads: "In 1973 London, playwright Alan Bennett (Alex Jennings) develops an unlikely friendship with Miss Shepherd (Maggie Smith), a homeless woman who lives in a van in his driveway for the next 15 years," while its consensus on Rotten Tomatoes says: "Led by a marvellous performance from Maggie Smith, Lady in the Van wrings poignant, often hilarious insight from its fact-based source material."

Fan response

Fans have loved the film ever since it was released back in 2015. One penned: "The Lady in the Van is one of my favourite books because I adore Alan Bennett. I wasn't best pleased that it was being adapted for film because I'm precious. I put off watching it for ages. And I was the idiot because Maggie Smith was an actor you should never distrust. RIP. Thank you."

© Getty Images Fans declared the film 'endearing' and 'hilarious'

A second penned: "Watched The Lady In The Van (2015). Maggie Smith is as always incredible in this very endearing comedy drama based on real events," while a third said: "It is always a joy to watch Dame Maggie Smith on screen and she never disappoints: this is another excellent portrayal from the legendary actress in a film that balances humour and some social commentary nicely."

A fourth commented: "Still laughing, still being touched by Meggie character. Loved it in every single way," while another noted: "Maggie Smith once again shows why she is a legend. It's always a pleasure to watch her performance," and a sixth review read: "Didn't expect to like this but actually quite enjoyed it, charming film, funny at times & great acting from Maggie Smith."