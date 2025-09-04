Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser Yellowstone spin-off adds recognizable new lead as production kicks off

Yet another leading cast member has been added to Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's highly-anticipated Yellowstone spin-off. The original show, which first premiered in 2018 and starred Kevin Costner for all but the last season, left many angered last year when it seemingly abruptly came to an end after five seasons and 53 episodes. However, its December ending was luckily followed by good news, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are coming back with their very own spin-off, tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch.

Now, as the show officially kicks off production, it has officially cast Ed Harris, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, The Truman Show, Appaloosa, Apollo 13 and Pollock, in a leading role. Per Deadline, he will play Everett McKinney, a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding, and possesses a good sense of humor.

© Getty Images Ed a special screening of My Dead Friend Zoe in February 2025

News of his casting comes just over a week after the show announced its first cast member not already part of the Yellowstone universe. Annette Bening, who was most recently on the series Apple Never Falls as well as the movie Nyad, was also cast in a leading role, as Beulah Jackson, the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

The Dutton Ranch will remain on the same present-day timeline as the original series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, and share much of its DNA. Its logline reads: "The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they've come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Finn Little) becomes the man he's supposed to be."

The actor behind Carter, Finn, recently confirmed that the show is officially in production, sharing a black-and-white photo of him in a cowboy hat on Instagram and writing: "So it is true!!" It was confirmed last month that his role would not be recast; he joined the original series for its fourth season. In it, Finn's character Carter is a troubled teen who met Beth at the hospital when she was visiting her ailing father, where his own father was dying.

© Getty Images Annette has joined the cast as Beulah Jackson

After he loses his father to drug addiction, Beth and Rip take in Carter and give him work on the ranch. Beth is unable to have children due to a forced sterilization, and is initially uninterested in motherhood, however she and Rip eventually develop a strong bond with Carter, who stays with them.

© Alamy Stock Photo Finn will return as Carter

Cole, recently speaking with Fox News Digital, shared some new details on the show, first declaring: "Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch … That's not the name of it," hinting that the current working title will not stick. However, while the series does not appear to have an official title yet, he nonetheless noted: "We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years," and emphasized: "Kelly and I are going and working our [expletive] off trying to create something special."

© Getty Kelly and Cole play on-screen wife and husband

In addition to Kelly and Cole's spin-off, another spin-off starring Luke Grimes, who played fellow Dutton sibling Kayce Dutton, will be coming to CBS in 2026 (it is expected The Dutton Ranch will begin airing in the fall, with some anticipating it might premiere in November, mirroring Yellowstone's previous release schedule.) Both shows will be available to stream on Paramount+, along with two other Yellowstone franchise shows, The Madison, a spin-off starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and 1944, another prequel, such as are 1883 and 1923.