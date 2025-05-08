Luke Grimes gets exciting update for return to Yellowstone — what we know about his spin-off

Yellowstone fans are getting one step closer to seeing some of their favorite Yellowstone characters back on the screen, in more ways than one.

Many were heartbroken last year to learn that the show, which first premiered in 2018 and starred Kevin Costner for all but the last season, would be coming to an end after five seasons and 53 episodes.

However, since then, at least two new spin-offs featuring the core cast have been announced, one with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, and another with fellow Dutton family member Luke Grimes.

© Getty Images Luke starred as Kayce Dutton

This week, as CBS hosted a press conference at the Paramount lot to discuss their new slate of shows for the 2025-2026 season, fans finally got more details on Luke's spin-off, which will be titled Y: Marshals.

Unlike the other shows in the Yellowstone universe, which air on Paramount+, Luke will be bringing his character Kayce Dutton to network television.

Though an exact premiere date has not been given just yet, the show will air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST.

© Shutterstock The actor played Kevin's on-screen son

CBS further shared that the show's logline reads: "Combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

Though no additional cast members have been disclosed yet, on Yellowstone, Luke's character Kayce was married to Kelsey Asbille's character Monica, and they shared a son, Tate, played by Brecken Merrill.

© Getty Kevin with his on-screen children

Luke had previously played coy when asked about the possibility of a spin-off, telling People in November that "there's always rumblings."

"I think when anything is this successful, there's a pressure to keep it going because they know they have an audience and that's what they're looking for," he further shared at the time, though emphasized: "But it all comes down to Taylor [Sheridan's] vision."

© Getty Another spin-off with Cole and kelly is also underway

"He has to see it to be able to write it, and I don't think he's going to write something that he doesn't want to. Basically we're just going to see if Taylor has an idea that he gets excited about, and that's going to make all the difference here," he added.

Also currently part of the Yellowstone universe are 1883, a one-season prequel starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, 1923, a prequel with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, and the forthcoming spin-offs 6666, 1944, and The Madisons, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.