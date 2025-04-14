Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares rare photo of wife Kelly ahead of family milestone
Close-up of man in navy jacket wearing glasses and 'ncis' cap© Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares rare photo of wife Kelly ahead of family milestone

Brian has been married to his wife Kelly since 2004

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
17 minutes ago
Brian Dietzen likes to keep his family life out of the spotlight but sometimes gives fans a glimpse into his longtime relationship with his wife, Kelly.

Taking to Instagram, the NCIS actor shared a sweet snap of the couple enjoying a night out in Los Angeles on Sunday, watching the Chicago Cubs win 16-0 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Alongside a selfie of him and his wife smiling from the stands, Brian penned: "Seeing the Cubs for the first time this season, and they didn't disappoint! 16-0! I did not see that coming."

The Illinois-born actor, who sported a Chicago Cubs cap while his wife supported the opposing team with her LA Dodgers hat, continued: "Always a good night when we get to go to Dodgers for a game. The rest of the season, I'll proudly wear my Dodgers cap, but this week, I'm repping my hometown."

Brian Dietzen and his wife Kelly © @briankdietzen/Instagram
The couple share two children together, a daughter and a son

Fellow Cubs fans showed their support in the comments section, with one person writing: "Yay!! Go Cubs, Go!!"

Other followers were pleased to see Brian enjoying a break from filming NCIS, in which he stars as Dr Jimmy Palmer. One person commented: "Glad you are having a great time with your family on your hiatus between seasons. Enjoy it, you deserve it! Thank you for yet another great season."

Brian's upcoming milestone

Brian's latest post comes just two months before he and Kelly mark their 21st wedding anniversary. 

Last year, the 47-year-old penned a touching tribute to his wife, whom he wed in 2004. 

Brian Dietzen and his wife Kelly © @briankdietzen/Instagram
Brian Dietzen will celebrate his 21st anniversary with his wife Kelly this year

Posting a selfie of the pair, Brian shared his appreciation for Kelly in the caption. "I am beyond blessed to have met someone like you, Kel," he began. "I'm so glad you're my person, and we get to do life together.

"Thanks for the smiles, for our family, for saying yes. 

"Here's to all the memories to come," continued the actor, adding: "Happy anniversary, my love."

Meet some of the other NCIS cast members' real-life partners in the video below. 

WATCH: Meet the real-life partners of the cast of NCIS

Brian and Kelly's family life

Together, Brian and Kelly share two children, a son and a daughter, whom the actor likes to keep out of the limelight. 

Brian has made no secret of his appreciation for Kelly. Back in 2020, Brian suffered a stroke whilst alone at home and managed to contact his wife, whom he credits with saving his life. 

Brian Dietzen and his wife Kelly on a hike© Instagram
Brian and Kelly tied the knot in 2004

"I was on the floor of my bathroom, throwing up, and I pulled out my phone and I was like, 'Oh —, I can't use my fingers.' And so I said, 'Hey, Siri, call Kelly,' and called my wife and I said, 'I need help'," he previously told Variety

Recalling the thoughts that passed through his mind as he was being treated in hospital, Brian said: "'I don't think there's much that I've left undone, because everyone that I love knows that I love them' — that sort of thing."

