NCIS: Origin fans 'devastated' after shocking season finale cliffhanger

Viewers who tuned into the shocking season one finale of NCIS: Origins were left "devastated" after a fan-favourite character's life was left hanging in the balance.

Warning! Spoilers for NCIS: Origins season one finale ahead!

Monday night's episode concluded with a heartbreaking final shot, which saw Special Agent Lala Dominguez's seemingly lifeless body following a fiery car crash. Lala had been on her way to tell Gibbs the good news about her conversation with Macy, who agreed to drop the investigation into Pedro Hernandez's murder, letting Gibbs off the hook.

Narrator Gibbs then revealed that Lala had been "coming to tell me she had saved me. I would only find out later what she did for me."

© CBS Mariel Molino plays Cecilia Lala Dominguez

He added, "But that's not what made me love her. I loved her all along. I still do."

Taking to social media, fans shared their devastation and questioned whether Lala was truly dead. One person wrote: "LaLa was the best character next to Gibbs. I looked forward to every episode, hoping to learn more about her. She is a great actress!! What a huge mistake if she really did die! Such a huge letdown for the future of the show!"

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Lala's life was left hanging in the balance

A second viewer penned: "I am absolutely devastated by the ending of that show tonight. I truly hope that you don't end the first season or the beginning of season 2 with the death of Lala. She was one of the central characters in the first season, and I'm just sad that she might be gone."

Adding their voice to the discussion, another fan shared their theory: "After Ziva being alive after years of thinking she was dead…I don't believe this. Lala is literally fine. #ncisorigins."

Does LaLa die at the end of NCIS: Origins?

The finale ended on a huge cliffhanger that left Lala's fate uncertain, so it looks like fans will just have to tune into season two to find out whether actress Mariel Molino will reprise her role on the show.

Speaking to TV Insider, co-showrunner David J. North kept his cards close to his chest when asked if Lala was dead.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Fans will have to tune into season two to find out what happened to Lala

"Going into this project, Gina [Lucita Monreal] and I knew we wanted to take big swings. Amy Reisenbach at the network has just been so supportive, everyone at the network and David Stapf at the studio.

"Mariel, the whole cast knew what we were doing, that we were going to take big swings and they just show up every day and are willing to do the work at an exceptional level. And all that said, tune into Season 2 to see Lala's fate."

When can fans expect to see NCIS: Origins season 2?

NCIS: Origins will return with a second season, having been renewed in February 2025.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Austin Stowell stars as Leroy Jethro Gibbs

A release date has yet to be announced, but it's likely that season two will be included in CBS' fall 2025 lineup.