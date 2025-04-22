NCIS fans all saying the same thing after A-list star's return

LL Cool J reprised his role as Sam Hanna in the latest episode of NCIS – and fans are saying the same thing about the actor's return to the franchise.

The 57-year-old rapper first starred in the original series back in 2009 before appearing in the Los Angeles spin-off from its inception later that year until its final season in 2023. He later appeared in NCIS: Hawai'i before its cancellation.

© Robert Voets/CBS LL Cool J reprised his role as Sam Hanna in the latest episode of NCIS

In Monday's episode, Sam revealed that he's now working in Washington D.C. as a congressional liaison after losing his Elite team in Hawaii.

He also shared several updates from his former LA and Hawaii colleagues, revealing that G Callen and Anna are set to welcome a new pup, and Jane Tennant's son Alex is in college.

© Karen Neal/CBS The actor has appeared in NCIS and its Los Angeles and Hawaii spin-offs

It's safe to say LL's return went down a storm with fans, who shared their excitement on social media.

One person wrote on X: "So good to see Sam back on our screens #NCIS," while another added: "Oh Sam Hanna, how I've missed you. #ncis."

A third fan penned: "Awesome! Wish we still had LA and Hawaii, but glad to see him back!"

© CBS Photo Archive Sam Hanna works in Washington D.C. now

Others called for the actor to become a permanent cast member, with one person writing: "I would love to see Sam in more episodes! #NCIS," while another commented: "Something tells me LL Cool J is going to become a permanent character on #NCIS....especially after that last scene."

A third fan penned: "Bring…Sam Hanna…..BAAAAAAACCCKKKKKKKKKK…..NOWWWWWW!!!!!! #NCIS."

When did we last see Sam Hanna?

Fans last saw Sam Hanna in the third season of NCIS: Hawai'i. After his Elite team was killed, Sam requested a leave of absence before moving to D.C.

WATCH: LL Cool J reveals his return to NCIS

Ahead of his guest-star role, LL told People: "It just felt right to me. It felt like, 'You know what? Let's have some fun. Let's do this.

"The story definitely wasn't over at all, that's for sure," he added of his character's story arc. "We're finding out more about Sam, but remember, this is a different thing because Sam was transferred here."

© Karen Neal/CBS LL appeared in season three of NCIS: Hawai'i

Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik in the spin-off, revealed that LL joined the cast of season three after the crossover event in 2023.

"He talks about loving what he saw with the cast and the island and he really loved being part of that," Jason previously told HELLO!. "I think that's why it came to be that he's on our show now."

NCIS is available to watch on CBS and Disney+.