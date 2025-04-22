Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS fans all saying the same thing after LL Cool J's return
Subscribe
NCIS fans all saying the same thing after LL Cool J's return
four men standing in ncis hq© Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS fans all saying the same thing after A-list star's return

The rapper reprised his role as Sam Hanna in the CBS drama

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
12 minutes ago
Share this:

LL Cool J reprised his role as Sam Hanna in the latest episode of NCIS – and fans are saying the same thing about the actor's return to the franchise. 

The 57-year-old rapper first starred in the original series back in 2009 before appearing in the Los Angeles spin-off from its inception later that year until its final season in 2023. He later appeared in NCIS: Hawai'i before its cancellation. 

man in blue shirt with hand on hip standing in office© Robert Voets/CBS
LL Cool J reprised his role as Sam Hanna in the latest episode of NCIS

In Monday's episode, Sam revealed that he's now working in Washington D.C. as a congressional liaison after losing his Elite team in Hawaii. 

He also shared several updates from his former LA and Hawaii colleagues, revealing that G Callen and Anna are set to welcome a new pup, and Jane Tennant's son Alex is in college.

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in NCIS: Hawai'i© Karen Neal/CBS
The actor has appeared in NCIS and its Los Angeles and Hawaii spin-offs

It's safe to say LL's return went down a storm with fans, who shared their excitement on social media. 

One person wrote on X: "So good to see Sam back on our screens #NCIS," while another added: "Oh Sam Hanna, how I've missed you. #ncis."

A third fan penned: "Awesome! Wish we still had LA and Hawaii, but glad to see him back!"

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna looks at Callen in NCIS© CBS Photo Archive
Sam Hanna works in Washington D.C. now

Others called for the actor to become a permanent cast member, with one person writing: "I would love to see Sam in more episodes! #NCIS," while another commented: "Something tells me LL Cool J is going to become a permanent character on #NCIS....especially after that last scene."

A third fan penned: "Bring…Sam Hanna…..BAAAAAAACCCKKKKKKKKKK…..NOWWWWWW!!!!!! #NCIS."

When did we last see Sam Hanna?

Fans last saw Sam Hanna in the third season of NCIS: Hawai'i. After his Elite team was killed, Sam requested a leave of absence before moving to D.C.

WATCH: LL Cool J reveals his return to NCIS

Ahead of his guest-star role, LL told People: "It just felt right to me. It felt like, 'You know what? Let's have some fun. Let's do this.

"The story definitely wasn't over at all, that's for sure," he added of his character's story arc. "We're finding out more about Sam, but remember, this is a different thing because Sam was transferred here."

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS: Hawai'i © Karen Neal/CBS
LL appeared in season three of NCIS: Hawai'i

Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik in the spin-off, revealed that LL joined the cast of season three after the crossover event in 2023. 

"He talks about loving what he saw with the cast and the island and he really loved being part of that," Jason previously told HELLO!. "I think that's why it came to be that he's on our show now."

NCIS is available to watch on CBS and Disney+.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More