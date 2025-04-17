Michael Weatherly shares first look at NCIS: Tony & Ziva - fans point out incredible detail

Michael Weatherly has shared a first look at the upcoming NCIS spin-off series, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, and fans have pointed out an incredible detail.

The actor stars in the ten-part series alongside Cote de Pablo as the pair reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, who find themselves on the run across Europe.

Taking to Instagram, Michael shared a series of first-look photos at the new drama, including one of Tony and Ziva walking arm-in-arm whilst their daughter Tali (played by Isla Gie) clings onto her mother.

© Marcell Piti/Paramount+ Michael Weatherly reprises his role as Tony DiNozzo in NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement, with some pointing out the striking resemblance between young actress Isla and her on-screen mother, Cote.

One person wrote: "The daughter looks so well cast," while another added: "Ahhh!!! The actress who plays Tali looks like Cote!"

© Marcell Piti/Paramount+ Tony and Ziva go on the run in Europe in the new ten-part series

A third fan commented: "This young lady playing Tali is so perfectly matched for the role! Amazing casting!"

NCIS star Brian Dietzen also commented on the post. Sharing his enthusiasm, the actor penned: "Hell yes!" while other followers were equally as excited, with one person writing: "I'm so excited!!! I haven't been this happy for a show in a LONG TIME!!"

What to expect from NCIS: Tony & Ziva

At the beginning of the series, we find Tony and Ziva in Paris, where they've been raising their tweenage daughter, Tali. But when Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe and try to work out who is after them so they can finally have their unconventional "happily ever after."

The full synopsis reads: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

© Marcell Piti/Paramount+ Cote de Pablo plays Ziva David

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

On reuniting with Cote and reprising their NCIS roles, Michael said: "It was surprising how Cote and I just fell into this new place with our characters.

© Jason Bell/Paramount+ Fans commented on the resemblance between the on-screen mother and daughter

"Informed by the past, illuminated by the present and trying to see a future together. These characters are on the adventure of a lifetime. And hopefully, so is the viewer."

Fans can also expect to see some familiar faces in the cast, including Downton Abbey actor Julian Ovenden as Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah, and Oppenheimer star James D'Arcy as high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva release date speculation

The series is expected to premiere this fall, with the release date yet to be confirmed.

Filming on the show began last summer on location in Budapest, the Canary Islands, and Paris, and wrapped in late January this year.