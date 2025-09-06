Sheinelle Jones set for appearance change as she returns to TODAY

Sheinelle Jones is marking her return to the TODAY Show with a surprising change to her appearance – and it’s one her co-stars seem especially grateful for. The NBC anchor stepped back into Studio 1A for the first time since her husband, Uche Ojeh, died at the age of 45 from an aggressive form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma four months ago. While chatting with her co-hosts, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Dylan Dryer, on the Third Hour of the show, Sheinelle revealed that she's switching up her look for medical reasons. The star showed off her two brand new spectacles during Friday's instalment of the show.

"It's been interesting to watch over the years her eyes devolve, so she would squint at the screen like she can't see," said Craig. "You would say something out of order, and Craig would be like, 'Can you not read it?' and she's like, 'Actually no,'" added Dylan. Craig continued: "So for years we've been trying to get you glasses."

© NBC Sheinelle showed off her new glasses

Sheinelle then proceeded to explain her decision to invest in a stylish pair of spectacles. "So here's the truth. I have two pairs of glasses on the way," she shared. "So these are just the readers I wear around the house, but my real glasses should be here by Monday. So I have two pairs because I didn't know what I wanted. So I have one pair for when I look out, and then I have another pair for reading."

Craig then encouraged his co-star to try on the frames, prompting Dylan to gush that she looked "like Oprah" in them. Al then chimed in on the conversation and said: "Kinda hot." Dylan and Craig then erupted into laughter, with the meteorologist adding, "Al's still weird."

© NBC Sheinelle appeared on the Third Hour

"I'm not gonna wear them, I'll probably post them back because it's too much change for one month," explained Sheinelle. The star made a brief appearance on the episode before announcing she’d be taking the weekend off, with plans to resume her full-time hosting duties next week."

Interview with Savannah Guthrie

© NBC Sheinelle spoke with Savannah

During Friday's episode, TODAY aired a heartfelt interview between Sheinelle and Savannah Guthrie, in which the NBC anchor opened up about her grieving process for the first time. Sheinelle also discussed her return to the show. "I am still me, and that's why I'm here. I'll stop searching for a me and just be me," she admitted. "And I hope that just being on this set and returning to work, if I can do it, so can you. My heart still hurts, so if you see me now and see me laughing… you root for me because I'm fighting for my joy."