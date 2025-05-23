Hoda Kotb is heartbroken as she shares personal message to Today star Sheinelle Jones following her husband's death

Hoda Kotb has reached out to her former Today Show co-star Sheinelle Jones in a personal message on social media, following the devastating news of her husband's death.

On March 23, it was announced on the Today Show that Sheinelle's beloved husband, Uche Ojeh, had died following a battle with an aggressive brain cancer, aged just 45.

Hoda shared footage from the show of the anchors talking about Uche's passing, and uploaded it onto her Instagram account, alongside a message.

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb reached out to Sheinelle Jones following the news of her husband's death

It read: "Sending all my love," and she tagged Sheinelle. She also accompanied her words with a broken heart emoji and a dove emoji.

On the show, Savannah Guthrie broke the heartbreaking news, as she sat alongside her co-stars Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer.

She said: "There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."

Craig then reflected on what kind of a man Uche was, telling his co-stars that he was an incredible father. "He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud," he said.

Sheinelle's Today Show co-stars broke the heartbreaking news of her husband Uche Ojeh's passing on March 23

"He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."

Sheinelle - who has not been on the NBC morning show since December - shared the tribute on her Instagram account after the show, and captioned it: "Thank you, for all of your love and support."

Sheinelle and Uche pictured with their three children

Messages from her co-stars and famous friends soon followed, with Savannah writing: "Uche was an extraordinary person. Full of light and heart and faith. Sheinelle, my dearest, we love you and the kids with all of our hearts. I marvel at your strength. You are surrounded by love now and forever."

Jenna, meanwhile, added: "Love you Sheinelle...we wrap our arms around you now and forever!" Dylan wrote: "Hoping you can find peace in the love and prayers that surround you and your incredible children. I’m so lucky to have known Uche and his spirit lives on in your family. Love you Sheinelle."

© NBC It's a devastating time for Sheinelle

Uche and Sheinelle were married for 17 years and share three children – son Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 12.

The couple first met at Northwestern University in the late nineties, where Uche was earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science.