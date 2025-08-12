Sheinelle Jones' Today co-star issues fresh update on star 3 months following husband's death

Sheinelle Jones' Today co-stars are checking in on her regularly following the devastating news of her husband Uche Ojeh's death in May.

The NBC star has been absent from work since December, following Uche's diagnosis with brain cancer, which tragically took his life months later.

While she's not at work, Sheinelle has been in her co-star's thoughts every day, along with viewers at home, who often ask on social media how she's doing.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle Jones has been taking time off from Today following the death of her husband

Most recently, her good friend, Dylan Dreyer, gave an update on Sheinelle three months on from her husband's passing.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, she said: "You know, she's in 'mom mode' right now. She has three young kids that she has to care for.

Sheinelle's husband Uche Ojeh passed away in May

"It's a really tough time for the family. We're all there to support her in any way we can, and she's just taking the time she needs to spend with those kids."

Sheinelle's co-stars have been paying a subtle nod to her at work each day in her absence, as rather than subbing her - like they tend to do when anchors are off - they have kept her seat empty, waiting for her return whenever she is ready.

© Getty Images Sheinelle's Today co-stars have been supporting her throughout

Savannah Guthrie announced the devastating news of Uche's passing in May during the main Today show. She was joined alongside her co-stars Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly and Dylan.

She said: "There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."

© NBC Sheinelle is focusing on being there for her three children

Craig then reflected on what kind of a man Uche was, telling his co-stars that he was an incredible father. "He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud," he said. "He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."

Sheinelle also shared the tribute on her Instagram account after the show, and captioned it: "Thank you, for all of your love and support." Uche and Sheinelle were married for 17 years and share three children – son Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 12.

The couple first met at Northwestern University in the late nineties, where Uche was earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science.