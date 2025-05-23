Today's Sheinelle Jones shares heartbreaking message after husband Uche Ojeh, 45, dies of brain cancer

Uche Ojeh, the husband of The Today Show host Sheinelle Jones, has died at the age of 45 from an aggressive form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram to share the "heartbreaking" news that was announced via Friday's installment of The Today Show. Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, and Jenna Bush Hager gathered round the studio during the live broadcast to deliver the tragic update.

Sheinelle Jones with her husband Uche Ojeh and their three children

"There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," said Savannah. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."

"He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud," added Craig. "He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."

Sheinelle Jones' Today Show co-stars broke the heartbreaking news of her husband Uche Ojeh's passing

Uche and Sheinelle were married for 18 years and share three children – son Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 12.

Sheinelle Jones met her husband when she was just 19

Sheinelle reposted the tribute that was aired on The Today Show with the caption: "Thank you, for all of your love and support."

The 47-year-old, who first joined NBC in 2014, has been absent from the show since mid-December. Sheinelle addressed her time away via Instagram back in January. She revealed that she was taking "time to deal with a family health matter."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I The co-host has been absent from the show since December

"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show," she penned. "It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon."

The couple first met at Northwestern University in the late '90s, where Uche was earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Since 2008, Sheinelle's husband worked as a managing partner at UAO Consulting.