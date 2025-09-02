Sheinelle Jones makes brave decision about future on Today after husband's death

Sheinelle Jones has made a huge decision about her career on Today, and announced she'll be returning to the morning show imminently. Four months after the heartbreaking death of her husband Uche Ojeh, Sheinelle is set to take back her seat in Studio 1A on September 5. A press release from NBC said she will sit down with Savannah Guthrie on The 3rd Hour of TODAY for a "deeply personal interview," in which she'll talk about how she and her three children are grieving the loss of their dad.

Describing the tragedy as a "beautiful nightmare" Sheinelle hopes she can send a message of hope to others facing similar struggles. Sheinelle has been absent from the show since January 2025 when she said she would be taking time off due to a family health matter. In May, she revealed the reason behind her absence was that her husband of 17 years had died from brain cancer at the age of 45.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle has been in 'mom mode' since her husband's death

Her perfect partner

At the time, Savannah shared the news with viewers and said: “There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life.”

Sheinelle has been grieving the loss of her husband of 17 years

Tough time

She's had the support of her loved ones and her Today family and her good friend, Dylan Dreyer, delivered an update on Sheinelle in August. During an interview with Access Hollywood, she said: "You know, she's in 'mom mode' right now. She has three young kids that she has to care for. It's a really tough time for the family. We're all there to support her in any way we can, and she's just taking the time she needs to spend with those kids."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I She will return for a deeply personal interview on September 5

© Today Sheinelle Jones' Today Show co-stars broke the heartbreaking news of her husband Uche Ojeh's passing

Uche and Sheinelle share three children – son Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 12. The couple first met at Northwestern University in the late nineties, where Uche was earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Craig Melvin also reflected on Uche's personality and love for his family when he said: "He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud. He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."