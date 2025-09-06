Inside the ABC summer party as Jennifer Love Hewitt looks so loved up with co-star husband

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Love Hewitt looks so loved up with co-star husband of 12 years for 911 on ABC party
9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman were also in attendance for the ABC party, joining their colleagues for an afternoon of food and drink at a West Hollywood restaurant

Jennifer Love Hewitt at ABC's "End of Summer Soiree"© Variety via Getty Images
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
6 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt made a rare public appearance with her husband of almost 12 years on Friday September 5, as the pair attended ABC's End Of Summer Soirée. The 9-1-1 star and Brian Hallisay – who has also appeared in the Ryan Murphy drama – walked the 'step and repeat' arm in arm, with Jennifer rocking a matching pantsuit with white floral detailing, and a pair of chunky black boots. Brian kept it casual in skinny pants and a jersey polo shirt, highlighting his tattoos. The pair are parents to three children, daughter August, 11, and sons Atticus, 10, and four-year-old Aidan. 

They met on the set of Love Bites in 2011 but didn't strike up a romance until 2012's The Client List. "I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life," Jennifer once said of Brian, and they tied the knot on November 21, 2013, days before their daughter was born. The pair rarely make red carpet appearances together, but have slowly made exceptions in the last year, with the couple even deciding to put their children on the front cover of Jennifer's memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.

Jennifer put her kids front and center on the cover, with the adorable art showing an illustrated Jennifer posing with a magic wand in one hand while holding a spell book spilling out multiple bright colors in the other. Her youngest son, Aidan, also holds up a wand while Atticus pours a potion into a cauldron, and Autumn carries a stack of holiday items.

ABC’s End of Summer Soiree took place at Cecconi's West Hollywood, and saw Jennifer joined by her co-stars Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman, as well as newcomers to the 9-1-1 franchise, Chris O'Donnell, LeAnn Rimes, and Jessica Capshaw, who will all star in 9-1-1: Nashville, premiering on October 9.

Brian Hallisay, Jennifer Love Hewitt at ABC's "End of Summer Soiree" held at Cecconi's on September 05, 2025 in West Hollywood© Variety via Getty Images
Brian and Jennifer Love Hewitt at ABC's "End of Summer Soiree"

Ryan Guzman and Brian Hallisay at ABC's End of Summer Soiree © Disney

9-1-1's Ryan Guzman was seen laughing with Brian during the bash. Brian appeared in season three of the ABC drama as Maddie's former abusive husband, who returned to LA to kidnap her, only for the 911 operator to escape after killing him.

Elijah M Cooper and Corinee Massiah at ABC's End of Summer Soiree© Disney

Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper play Athena Grant-Nash's kids, May and Harry. Both have been upped to series regulars for season nine.

The cast of Abbott Elementary, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph, at ABC's End of Summer Soiree © Disney

If you're looking for fun, the cast of Abbott Elementary is who you want to be with. Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Sheryl Lee Ralph were all in attendance and clearly having the best time.

Eddie Cibriani and LeAnn Rimes at ABC's End of Summer Soiree © Disney

LeAnn brought her husband, Eddie Cibrian, as her date, and the pair kept a close arm on each other all night.

LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian and Jessica Capshaw at ABC's End of Summer Soiree© Disney

But it's clear he has slipped right in with her Nashville cast, as he was also spotted laughing with her co-star Jessica Capshaw.

Jenna Dewan (L) with Brian Hallisay and Jennifer Love Hewitt at ABC's End of Summer Soiree © Disney

Jennifer and Brian also found the time to catch up with Jenna Dewan of The Rookie, and Stephanie Levison, the EVP of Casting at ABC.

Amirah J, Kaitlin Olson and Matthew Lamb at ABC's End of Summer Soiree © Disney

High Potential's Kaitlin Olson is a mom of two in real life, and she kept a close eye on her on-screen children, actors Amirah J and Matthew Lamb.

