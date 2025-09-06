Inside the ABC summer party as Jennifer Love Hewitt looks so loved up with co-star husband

Jennifer Love Hewitt made a rare public appearance with her husband of almost 12 years on Friday September 5, as the pair attended ABC's End Of Summer Soirée. The 9-1-1 star and Brian Hallisay – who has also appeared in the Ryan Murphy drama – walked the 'step and repeat' arm in arm, with Jennifer rocking a matching pantsuit with white floral detailing, and a pair of chunky black boots. Brian kept it casual in skinny pants and a jersey polo shirt, highlighting his tattoos. The pair are parents to three children, daughter August, 11, and sons Atticus, 10, and four-year-old Aidan.
They met on the set of Love Bites in 2011 but didn't strike up a romance until 2012's The Client List. "I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life," Jennifer once said of Brian, and they tied the knot on November 21, 2013, days before their daughter was born. The pair rarely make red carpet appearances together, but have slowly made exceptions in the last year, with the couple even deciding to put their children on the front cover of Jennifer's memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.
Jennifer put her kids front and center on the cover, with the adorable art showing an illustrated Jennifer posing with a magic wand in one hand while holding a spell book spilling out multiple bright colors in the other. Her youngest son, Aidan, also holds up a wand while Atticus pours a potion into a cauldron, and Autumn carries a stack of holiday items.
ABC’s End of Summer Soiree took place at Cecconi's West Hollywood, and saw Jennifer joined by her co-stars Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman, as well as newcomers to the 9-1-1 franchise, Chris O'Donnell, LeAnn Rimes, and Jessica Capshaw, who will all star in 9-1-1: Nashville, premiering on October 9.
