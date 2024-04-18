Jennifer Love Hewitt shares adorable first photo of her three kids – 10 years after becoming a mom

Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared the first photo of her three children's faces – 10 years after becoming a mom.

The 9-1-1 has kept their identities hidden on social media ever since she welcomed Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, eight, and Aidan James, two, with her husband Brian Hallisay.

But to mark her memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical, Jennifer put her kids front and center on the cover.

Sharing the adorable cover art on Instagram, Jennifer poses with a magic wand in one hand while holding a spell book spilling out multiple bright colors in the other.

Her youngest son, Aidan, also holds up a wand while Atticus pours a potion into a cauldron, and Autumn carries a stack of holiday items – and they all look so much like their famous parents.

"Here it is! My new baby!" Jennifer captioned the image. "This incredible cover was done by an angel @the_life_of_aivax I can't believe how lucky I was to get her for this book!

"Moms who create magic are special! And she is a magic maker for sure. Can't wait for you guys to read it!' she added.

The decision to finally reveal her children to the public weighed heavily on Jennifer and her husband. "It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them," she told E! News.

"But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."

The Client List actress credits her children for helping her through her grief following the death of her mom, Patricia Hewitt, in 2012, which she details in the upcoming book.

© Instagram Jennifer has never revealed her children's faces before

"My kids also saved me in grief," she explained. "They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way. This book is for them!"

Jennifer continued: "I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it.

"I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way."

© Photo: Instagram Jennifer and her husband Brian

Jennifer first became a mother in November 2013 when she gave birth to her daughter – one week after she married Brian.

The couple first met in 2011 but didn't begin dating until they worked together on The Client List a year later.

Her youngest, Aidan, was born in September 2021 and Jennifer admitted that falling pregnant with him was a welcomed surprise.

© Photo: Instagram Jennifer and Brian welcomed Aidan in 2021

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," she told People.

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

